Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’731 0.6%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9282 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’480 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69’054 0.3%  Dollar 0.7881 0.0%  Öl 62.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
So sagt man Nein im Job
Goldbarren, Goldmünzen, Goldminen-Aktien & Co.: Welches Gold-Investment lohnt sich am meisten?
Bullenmarkt 2026: Warum Tech-Aktien an der NASDAQ vor einem Rekordjahr stehen
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
24.12.2025 20:41:08

Crude Oil Holds Ground Amid Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Signals, U.S.-Venezuela Crisis

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Crude oil ended roughly flat on Wednesday amid prevailing geopolitical risks due to the ongoing U.S.-Venezuela conflict while signals of a ceasefire between Russia-Ukraine surface.

WTI Crude Oil for February delivery was last seen trading up by $0.02 (or 0.03%) at $58.40 per barrel.

The drawn-out Russia-Ukraine war showed some sign of ending soon after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy outlined a new 20-point peace plan formulated jointly by U.S. and Ukrainian officials during their meeting in Florida over the weekend.

The framework allows supplemental bilateral deals between the U.S. and Ukraine that would ensure security guarantee to Ukraine and insulate the country from future foreign attacks. The deals also include a heavy developmental package to rehabilitate the war-torn nation.

Zelenskyy stated that the proposal has been forwarded to Russia for a review. Russia is expected to provide a response after analyzing all tenets of the draft.

Even as diplomatic efforts to end the war continues, in an overnight attack on Ukraine, Russia launched over 650 drones and more than 30 missiles. Zelenskyy has warned that Russia could intensify the attacks after the Christmas holiday.

After accusing Nicolas Maduro's regime in Venezuela of promoting illegal narco-traffic that creates an opioid crisis in the U.S., U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a "naval blockade" of all sanctioned oil vessels entering and exiting Venezuela.

Following this, the U.S. military captured two big oil tankers linked to Venezuela, named Skipper and Centuries.

Trump proclaimed that the U.S. will either keep the oil to replenish its strategic reserves or may sell it on the market. He also announced that the U.S. would sell the vessel.

Currently, the U.S. Coast Guard is in pursuit of a third vessel (Bella 1) in international waters linked to Venezuela.

Maduro who has denied Trump's allegations, counter-claimed that the U.S. is actually conspiring to lay hands on Venezuela's rich oil reserves under the pretext of false charges and called for urgent U.N. intervention.

Yesterday, U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss the conflict where a majority of members advised the U.S. to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

Specifically, major powers, Russia and China are currently standing with Venezuela. Both nations have condemned the U.S. actions and Trump's rhetoric.

As China is a major buyer of Venezuelan oil, concerns arise that any direct intervention by China could erupt into a new crisis.

The supply side picture is mixed with the Energy Information Administration raising its 2025 crude production forecast to 13.61 million barrels per day and pruning 2026 output to 13.53 bpd while the International Energy Agency downwardly revised the 2026 surplus projection to 3.84 million bpd.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute revealed that U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 2.4 million barrels for the week ending December 19, marking the first build after four weeks of draws. Crude inventories had contracted by 9.3 million barrels in the previous week.

In the U.S., even with several Federal Reserve officials expressing contrasting perspectives on the need for interest rate cuts, expectations of another lowering are still alive, bolstered by Trump's call for a lower interest rate regime.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 13.3% chance of a rate cut by the Fed at its upcoming January 27-28 meeting.

Traditionally, the days between Christmas and New Year remain passive for oil traders as liquidity becomes thin.

Experts feel that the developments in the geopolitical scenario as well as the interest rate decision by the Fed (which could impact the U.S. dollar) would determine the trajectory of oil prices in the near-term.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 11’736.25 11’151.80
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’627.18 3’456.28
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’657.31 3’491.37
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 690.12 652.17
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 28’835.11 27’904.43
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 306.88 204.53
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 66.48 56.58
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’075.15 1’777.33

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Erste Wegovy-Abnehmpille in den USA zugelassen
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Wachstum löst laut CEO fast alle Probleme
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
Bullenmarkt 2026: Warum Tech-Aktien an der NASDAQ vor einem Rekordjahr stehen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zeigt sich am Abend gestärkt
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
Alphabet-Aktie schwächelt: Strategischer Kauf von Intersect soll US-Energieinfrastruktur sichern
Ruhe vor Weihnachten: SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch stärker -- DAX letztlich fester
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagmittag vermehrt von NEL ASA
SAP SE Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagnachmittag vermehrt von SAP SE

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - S&P 500 erreicht Rekordhoch
19:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - S&P 500 erreicht Rekordhoch
19:12 Gold & Silber auf Allzeithoch - Bitcoin ohne Bewegung
19:06 Warum sich die Ölpreise kaum vom Fleck bewegen
18:09 Aktien Europa Schluss: Kaum verändert - nur wenige Börsen geöffnet
17:58 US-Anleihen: Gewinne - Datenarmut
19:00 Sanofi-Aktie: Sanofi will US-Spezialisten Dynavax für Milliardenbetrag übernehmen
17:37 BP-Aktie: BP kassiert Milliarden Dollar für Castrol-Anteile
17:50 Devisen im Blick: Euro fällt zum Dollar - das ist der Grund
17:22 WDH/Devisen: Eurokurs nahezu unverändert - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1787 US-Dollar