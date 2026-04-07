Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’790 -1.5%  SPI 17’855 -1.5%  Dow 46’458 -0.5%  DAX 22’922 -1.1%  Euro 0.9254 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’633 -1.1%  Gold 4’686 0.8%  Bitcoin 54’786 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7988 0.1%  Öl 108.8 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie: Warum Morgan Stanley Alibaba als grossen Profiteur der KI-Revolution sieht
Alpine Select-Aktie: NAV 2025 deutlich gesteigert
UBS-Aktie im Fokus: Antrag auf Haftungsbegrenzung bei Nazi-Konten offenbar gescheitert
Almonty-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: Institutionelle wittern Chancen durch Wolfram-Knappheit
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Abend um die Kurse der Commodities
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
07.04.2026 20:59:29

Crude Oil Edges Higher As U.S. Deadline To Iran Lapses In Hours

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Crude oil has inched higher on Tuesday as Iran remains unresponsive to U.S. threats to open up the Strait of Hormuz. With less than 24 hours remaining before the U.S. deadline expires, Iran has warned of retaliatory attacks reaching out of Arabian gulf.

WTI Crude Oil for May month delivery was last seen trading up by $0.65 (or 0.58%) at $113.06 per barrel. Earlier in the session, the price reached around $117 a barrel levels but gave ground due to some profit taking.

Since the start of the gulf war, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut by Iran.

The blockade prevents oil or energy tanker transit via the narrow sea-lane from Arab countries to other nations.

The inflationary pressures due to soaring oil prices are denting the economic growth of major economies across the world.

To contain oil prices, U.S. President Donald Trump served an ultimatum to Iran to open the strait by Tuesday at 08:00 p.m. ET or face severe military attacks on its power and energy facilities.

Frustrated by Iran's reluctance, Trump continued to issue more threats through several social media messages, warning that the U.S. could take out entire Iran in one night.

In a latest message, Trump warned that "a whole civilization will die" in Iran and added that he wished it does not happen.

In the same vein, Trump also stated that "something revolutionarily wonderful can also happen," thereby indicating that indirect peace talks might bear fruit.

Pakistan has been acting as a conduit for exchange of messages between the U.S. and Iran to achieve a temporary ceasefire first and later discuss the pain points. These backdoor negotiations have so far not yielded any significant breakthrough.

Iran has shrugged off the U.S. threats so far. Iran issued counterthreats to the U.S. and refused to open the strait.

As the U.S. deadline is drawing close, concerns of a fierce and expansive war in the Middle East are rising.

Adding to uncertainty amid fears of possible nuclear attacks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that only the U.S. President knows where things stand and what he will do.

In a crucial attack, the U.S. and Israeli forces have struck Iran's Kharg Island through which Iran exports 90% of its oil.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps served an escalation warning to its neighbors stating that Iran will henceforth not spare gulf neighbors if they continue to host American bases.

Crude oil prices have nearly catapulted to four-year high against the backdrop of this ongoing war.

The closure of Hormuz Strait has blocked nearly 12% of the world's supply, or approximately 12 million barrels per day.

Due to surging demand versus low supply in Middle East, refiners from Asia and Europe are vying with one another to pay higher prices.

A few Arab nations that managed to export enjoyed a financial windfall.

U.S. Western Texas Intermediate crude was trading around record highs.

Despite the inability of a few member-nations to raise production, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has agreed to hike oil output quotas by 206,000 barrels per day for May 2026.

If the war deepens, attacks on power and energy plants and even on desalination plants could cause both economic as well as a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

Rising gasoline prices will drastically reduce consumer spending which will lead to "demand destruction." Analysts are now more concerned of a persistent stagflation in all major economies.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 12’625.28 11’643.07
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’867.37 3’606.11
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’926.52 3’664.69
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 741.30 677.03
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 31’027.69 29’132.17
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 317.73 173.35
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 75.83 55.43
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’197.45 1’801.38

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gerät XRP unter Druck? Das droht, wenn Ripples Treuhand-Token erschöpft sind
Iran-Krieg im Fokus: SMI und DAX letztlich in Rot -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne grosse Ausschläge
Iran-Krieg belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen am Ostermontag letztlich fester
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start des Montagshandels Abschläge
Commerzbank-Aktie wenig bewegt: Warum der Übernahmekampf mit UniCredit weiter eskalieren könnte
Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie: Warum Morgan Stanley Alibaba als grossen Profiteur der KI-Revolution sieht
Samsung-Aktie im Plus: Rekordergebnis übertrifft Erwartungen
Warum die Aktien von Rheinmetall und RENK trotz Millionenaufträgen tiefer notieren - auch TKMS und HENSOLDT im Fokus
Webinar: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist
Nahost-Konflikt treibt Öl-Aktien: UBS bleibt optimistisch bei ExxonMobil - so steht es um Chevron, Shell & BP

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 14: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 14: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.