Congress Targets Putin’s Oil Lifeline With Tough New Sanctions
Congress Targets Putin’s Oil Lifeline With Tough New Sanctions
The US House of Representatives moved to advance a sweeping Russia and Iran sanctions package on August 10, just days after the Senate approved it by an overwhelming 86-11 vote, opening the next phase of a congressional push to squeeze Moscow’s war economy and give President Donald Trump additional leverage to force Russia toward negotiations with Ukraine. The move came unusually quickly -- while the House is in its August recess -- with Republican Representatives Michael McCaul of Texas, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Democratic Congressman…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com