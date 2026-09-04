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04.09.2026 19:30:00

Citadel Eyes U.S. Shale as Oil Trading Moves Closer to the Wellhead

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Citadel is shopping for U.S. oil production assets, including a previous bid for WildFire Energy before Magnolia Oil & Gas agreed to buy the Eagle Ford producer for $4.06 billion. Reuters reported Friday that the hedge fund and commodities trader has held talks with several private-equity owners of oil-weighted exploration and production companies in recent weeks. WildFire would have given Citadel roughly 53,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production, about 70% of it oil, plus 810,000 net acres in South Texas. Magnolia ultimately won…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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