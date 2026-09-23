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23.09.2026 16:00:00

China's 80% Grip on Iranian Oil Looms Over Trump-Xi Summit

Ölpreis (WTI)
92.48 USD 2.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Ahead of a high-stakes US-China summit planned for September 24 at the White House, Beijing appears to be spotlighting its influence over Iran to gain leverage during negotiations with its chief geopolitical rival. Expectations for a US-China breakthrough on Iran at the upcoming summit in Washington are low. Trump has signaled a focus on economic outcomes for this meeting with Xi and the Chinese leader has reciprocated by assembling a delegation of top business executives. But in the run-up to the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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