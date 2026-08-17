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17.08.2026 13:30:00

China Oil Imports Jump 22% Even as Economic Data Disappoints

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82.78 USD 0.46%
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China began the third quarter with weaker-than-expected key economic indicators, raising additional concerns about the health of its economy and its demand for crude oil in the coming months. Retail sales increased by just 0.6% in July from a year earlier, down from 1% annual growth in June, official Chinese data showed on Monday. Retail sales last month came in well below the analyst estimate of 1.5% growth in a Reuters poll, despite summer tourism spending. Growth in industrial output also fell short of expectations, with a 4.5% increase in July…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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