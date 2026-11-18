The war in Iran is causing an enduring upset in global oil and gas markets with long-ranging consequences for the economy, the energy sector, and the climate. For many countries, this has resulted in skyrocketing energy prices and a rapid shift toward renewable energies in order to fill the import gap. For China, the global leader in clean energy supply chains by a massive margin, this has resulted in a windfall – and a drop in greenhouse gas emissions. China has led global clean energy development for years now, spending more than…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com