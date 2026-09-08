China Adds 650,000 Ounces of Gold in Biggest Monthly Buy Since 2023

China's central bank bought more gold in August than in any single month since 2023, and the metal still can't hold above $4,400 an ounce. The People's Bank of China added 650,000 troy ounces, roughly 20 tonnes, to its reserves last month, according to data the central bank released Monday. That tops July's 640,000-ounce purchase and extends the PBOC's buying streak to 22 consecutive months, the longest run since China began disclosing monthly figures. Total holdings now stand at 76.73 million troy ounces, up from 76.08 million in July. The reported…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com