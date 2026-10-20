Chevron Moves to Take Over Russia's Most Prized Iraqi Oil Field

Back in February, U.S. oil and gas giant Chevron signed four preliminary agreements with Iraq’s Oil Ministry, which underscored that from that point onwards, Washington was determined to regain its influence across a country that it sees as being at least as important as any other of the leading Middle Eastern states for three key reasons. One of the deals was to develop the supergiant Nasiriyah oil field, another was to develop four other exploration blocks in Dhi Qar province, and the third was to develop the Balad oil field in Salahaddin…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com