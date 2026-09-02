Chevron Bets $7 Billion on Venezuela Oil Expansion

Chevron will invest more than $7 billion in Venezuela over the next five years and more than double its oil production in the country to about 600,000 barrels per day, Reuters reported Wednesday. The investment follows new agreements with Venezuela that give Chevron improved fiscal, commercial and legal terms and additional acreage in the Orinoco Belt. Chevron said its three Venezuelan joint ventures will invest the money through 2031, with total production costs remaining below $20 per barrel. Chevron currently produces about 290,000 bpd in Venezuela,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com