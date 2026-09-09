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10.09.2026 01:00:00

Canadian Oil Pushes Deeper Into U.S. Gulf Coast Market

Ölpreis (Brent)
102.05 USD 0.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen
For decades, the United States has been Canada’s most important energy partner, absorbing the lion’s share of its oil and gas production. After meeting its domestic refining needs, Canada exports ~80% of its crude output, with roughly 90% going to the U.S. thanks to integrated oil infrastructure built over more than 70 years. In 2024, Canada exported crude oil, NGLs and natural gas worth $160 billion, with Canadian oil accounting for more than 60% of U.S. crude imports. In 2025, Canada exported a record 4.3 million bpd of crude, with…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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