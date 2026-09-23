Canada’s Oil Patch On Track For Biggest M&A Wave In A Decade
Canada’s Oil Patch On Track For Biggest M&A Wave In A Decade
Nearly a decade ago, the Canadian Oil Patch recorded a major asset sale and consolidation wave as oil majors exited the oil sands in favor of higher margins in U.S. shale oil as well as environmental concerns amid the ESG investing craze. To wit, Shell Plc (NYSE:SHEL) sold the majority of its oil sands interests to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) in 2017 a transaction valued at roughly $11.1 billion CAD ($8.5 billion USD), while Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) acquired most of ConocoPhillips'(NYSE:COP) Canadian assets for C$17.7 billion (approximately…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com