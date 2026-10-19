Canada's Inflation Rises to 3.1% as Fuel Oil Prices Jump 58%

Gasoline and fuel oil pushed Canada's annual inflation rate to 3.1% in September, up from 3.0% in August, as the war in the Middle East kept fuel prices high, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Gasoline prices rose 27.8% from a year earlier, up from 22.8% in August, despite the switch to the cheaper winter blend. Fuel oil and other fuels rose 57.8%, up from 43.7%, with the heaviest burden in Atlantic Canada, where many homes are heated with oil. The overall energy index climbed 19%, up from 15.4%, and transportation costs rose 8.4%. Grocery prices…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com