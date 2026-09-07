Can Iraq Really Replace Saudi Arabia As The Middle East’s Top Oil Producer?

The global power of most Middle Eastern countries remains dependent on their oil and/or gas output, so it is little wonder they try to maximise this, either by pushing production higher or by pretending it is higher, or by forecasting that it will be higher at some point soon. Iraq had historically fallen into the last of these categories -- having periodically promised large increases in oil production that never materialised. Saudi Arabia, the Middle East’s top oil producer, meanwhile, has fallen into the first category -- alluding to oil…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com