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28.09.2026 19:00:00

Can Fracking Reverse Colombia’s Oil and Gas Decline?

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92.45 USD 0.04%
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Colombia’s economically vital petroleum industry is in a death spiral. Oil and natural gas production is falling despite efforts to boost output and grow efficiencies. New President Abelardo de la Espriella, a former criminal defense attorney, has put energy security and hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, firmly back on the agenda. A fierce battle reemerged over plans by the new administration to introduce fracking as a means of arresting Colombia’s declining hydrocarbon output. Colombia has a long and contentious history…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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