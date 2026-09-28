Can Fracking Reverse Colombia’s Oil and Gas Decline?

Colombia’s economically vital petroleum industry is in a death spiral. Oil and natural gas production is falling despite efforts to boost output and grow efficiencies. New President Abelardo de la Espriella, a former criminal defense attorney, has put energy security and hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, firmly back on the agenda. A fierce battle reemerged over plans by the new administration to introduce fracking as a means of arresting Colombia’s declining hydrocarbon output. Colombia has a long and contentious history…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com