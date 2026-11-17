Brent Stuck Near $93 as Hormuz Tanker Attacks Offset Gulf Export Surge
Brent Stuck Near $93 as Hormuz Tanker Attacks Offset Gulf Export Surge
In this week’s newsletter, we will take a quick look at some of the critical figures and data in the energy markets this week. We will then look at some of the key market movers early this week before providing you with the latest analysis of the top news events taking place in the global energy complex over the past few days. We hope you enjoy. - US shale producers are increasingly moving away from oil hedging after reporting hundreds of millions of dollars in derivative losses in their Q3 2026 earnings, marring an otherwise outstanding…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com