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25.09.2026 07:04:32

Brent Set for Weekly Gain as Houthi Attacks Rattle Saudi Oil Supply

Ölpreis (WTI)
92.84 USD -1.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Crude oil prices dipped from Thursday's close earlier today but Brent crude was on track for a weekly gain on continued concern about the security of supply from the Middle East. The concern persists despite reports about a possible deal between the United States and Iran, as well as estimates of oil flows out of the Strait of Hormuz. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $105.65 per barrel, up from around $102 per barrel on Monday. West Texas Intermediate, on the other hand, is ending the week with a dip, trading at $93.11…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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