Brent Crude Climbs Back Above $96 as Iran Tensions Escalate
Brent Crude Climbs Back Above $96 as Iran Tensions Escalate
Oil prices bounced back in early trading on Friday as geopolitical risk returns and optimism surrounding potential peace deals fades. Friday, November 6, 2026The initial days of the US’ post-midterms price collapse are gradually making way for a return to the pre-November status quo, with President Trump insinuating that he ‘doesn’t need a deal with Iran’ amidst intensifying Israeli pressure to resume military strikes against Tehran. A worsening outlook for any peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine war, as well…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com