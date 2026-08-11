Brent Could Hit $100 as Hormuz Crisis Flares Again
Brent Could Hit $100 as Hormuz Crisis Flares Again
Hormuz tensions are flaring again as Iranian exports collapse, pushing Brent toward $87 and raising the risk of another run toward $100. China’s Crude Drawdown Puts Iranian Barrels Back in Demand - Shrinking crude inventories in China might spur a buying spree over the upcoming weeks, particularly for Russian and Iranian crude, buoyed by a record-high July stock draw in Shandong. - Chinese teapots are expected to boost their purchases of Iranian oil in the upcoming days as stockpiles in the northeastern Shandong province…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com