Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’575 -0.4%  SPI 20’512 -0.4%  Dow 53’792 -0.3%  DAX 26’391 0.3%  Euro 0.9361 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’551 0.2%  Gold 4’368 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’636 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8109 0.1%  Öl 88.9 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335On113454047Alcon43249246Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Amrize143013422Idorsia36346343
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Super Micro Computer-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Gewinnerwartungen deutlich übertroffen - Ausblick sorgt für Begeisterung
Tesla-Aktie hinter S&P 500 zurück: Roth MKM sieht trotzdem Aufwärtspotenzial
Experten sehen bei Tesla-Aktie Potenzial
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: NVIDIA und Finanzpartner planen 500-Milliarden-Dollar-Pakt für KI-Rechenzentren
Wie Experten die UBS-Aktie im Juli einstuften
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

11.08.2026 16:52:00

Brent Could Hit $100 as Hormuz Crisis Flares Again

Ölpreis (Brent)
88.95 USD 1.4%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Hormuz tensions are flaring again as Iranian exports collapse, pushing Brent toward $87 and raising the risk of another run toward $100. China’s Crude Drawdown Puts Iranian Barrels Back in Demand - Shrinking crude inventories in China might spur a buying spree over the upcoming weeks, particularly for Russian and Iranian crude, buoyed by a record-high July stock draw in Shandong.    - Chinese teapots are expected to boost their purchases of Iranian oil in the upcoming days as stockpiles in the northeastern Shandong province…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
Name Kaufen Verkaufen

Inside ETF

07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Finma stockt UBS-Aufsicht offenbar kräftig auf - Aktie fester
Neue Analyse: Warburg Research bewertet Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Idorsia vor Durchbruch in den USA? DEA will Quviviq-Hürden senken - Aktie mit Plus
MÄRKTE USA/Etwas fester - Schwache Payrolls lindern Zinssorgen
Micron-Aktie im Fokus: Wie Amazons Milliarden-Offensive dem Speicherchip-Hersteller Rückenwind geben könnte
ARYZTA-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Konzern überprüft nach Absatzrückgang im Halbjahr Deutschland-Geschäft
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Bernstein erhöht Kursziel trotz Underperform-Rating
NVIDIA-Aktie stabil: ARK investiert 26,6 Millionen US-Dollar und trennt sich von Palantir-Position

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 32: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 32: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.