Brent Briefly Hits $94 After Trump Says U.S. Has No Need for Iran Deal

President Donald Trump declared Thursday that the United States no longer needs a deal with Iran, just three days after suggesting the eight-month war was nearing its end. Oil prices promptly jumped, adding another round of volatility to a market that has spent November reacting to shifting expectations for peace. "We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that Washington had control of Iran's money and the Strait of Hormuz. The remarks marked a sharp departure from Monday, when Trump…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com