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21.08.2026 02:00:00

Brazil’s New Oil Frontier Could Keep Its Boom Alive For Decades

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86.83 USD 1.17%
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Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has hailed a new offshore oil discovery by Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) near the mouth of the Amazon River as a "passport to the country's future", continuing his support for controversial oil and gas drilling in Amazon's ecologically sensitive regions. Last week, the state-run Oil & Gas giant announced it has found oil at the Morpho-1 well (Block FZA-M-59) in the mouth of the Amazon roughly 180 kilometres (112 miles) off the coast of Amapa state, “All of our studies indicate substantial potential.…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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