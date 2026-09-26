Brazil's Energy Mix Goes Green Even As Oil Production Climbs

Brazil is continuing to expand its renewable energy capacity thanks to favourable national policies and support from foreign investors. The South American giant has developed an impressive green energy industry in recent years, expanding its oil and gas production to strengthen energy security and establish its reputation as a regional energy hub. By 2025, Brazil had an impressively low-carbon energy mix, with around 50 per cent of its energy coming from renewable sources, including solar, wind, and bioenergy. Brazil has achieved this diversification…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com