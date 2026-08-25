BLM Sets October Oil and Gas Lease Sale for Montana and Dakotas
BLM Sets October Oil and Gas Lease Sale for Montana and Dakotas
The federal government is putting another 3,388 acres of public mineral estate on the auction block for oil and gas development in Montana and the Dakotas. The Bureau of Land Management said it will offer 20 parcels in an online oil and gas lease sale scheduled for October 27. The acreage has already worked its way through several stages of the federal review process. BLM completed scoping for the parcels in May and closed a public comment period on the acreage and related environmental analysis in July. There is still another opportunity to object.…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com