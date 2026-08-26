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26.08.2026 02:00:00

Big Oil Is Betting Billions On Nuclear Fusion

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79.97 USD -2.9%
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After decades confined largely to laboratories, nuclear fusion is beginning to attract the kind of money and industrial planning normally reserved for technologies expected to make it onto the grid. Global private investment in fusion hit a record $4.48 billion in 2025, up 69% from a year earlier, while some of the world’s largest energy companies are moving beyond simply backing fusion startups. Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) now plans to deploy a commercial fusion power plant in Europe by the early 2040s or sooner, building on…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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