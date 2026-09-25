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25.09.2026 16:00:00

Beijing's Iran Oil Trade Draws Fresh Criticism From Capitol Hill

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92.35 USD -2.39%
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US lawmakers and national-security experts are pressing President Donald Trump to take tougher action against Chinese entities accused of helping Iran with satellite intelligence, weapons components, and oil revenue. The calls intensified as Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the White House on September 24 for a high-stakes meeting with Trump, followed by a lavish state dinner that underscored the delicate balancing act between the world's two largest economies. Trump made no explicit mention of Iran during his public remarks with Xi, despite…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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