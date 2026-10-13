Argentina Takes Falklands Oil Fight to International Tribunal

Argentina has moved its fight over Falklands oil from threats to the courtroom, asking an international maritime tribunal to halt development of Sea Lion, the islands’ first commercial oil project. The government filed for provisional measures with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea on Tuesday, seeking to stop British-authorized hydrocarbon activity in the Northern Falklands Basin. The specific project in question is Sea Lion, a 315-million-barrel development operated by Navitas Petroleum with Rockhopper Exploration. The companies…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com