The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated that crude oil inventories in the United States rose by 5.3 million barrels in the week ending November 13. In the week prior, US crude oil inventories rose by 9 million barrels. Commercial crude oil inventories excluding the SPR have lost more than 49 million barrels over the last 31 weeks, but has gained 1.6 million over the course of this year, according to API data, which has been kept in check in part thanks to draws from the SPR. For the week ending November 13, 3.1 million barrels…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com