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30.09.2026 07:37:03

Analysts Cut China's Q4 Crude Import Forecasts by 400,000 Bpd

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90.57 USD 1.33%
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Crude oil prices ticked higher today, after dipping on Tuesday, following reports that President Trump has no intention of easing sanction pressure on Iran, which has decimated exports from one of OPEC’s biggest producers. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $103.13 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was trading at $89.53, both set to end the month with a gain. For Brent, the gain is more pronounced, at around $10 per barrel, while for WTI, the gain would be about $3 per barrel. Earlier in the week, prices dipped slightly…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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