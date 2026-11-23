The port that ships most of America's crude oil overseas is now fending off "hundreds or even thousands" of attempts to break into its systems every day, Port of Corpus Christi CEO Kent Britton told the Financial Times, as hackers step up a campaign against US ports and the cargo ships that call on them. The stakes at Corpus Christi are hard to overstate: about 60% of US crude exports, roughly 2.3 million barrels a day, flow out of the Texas port, Britton said in May. The warning lands at the end of a week in which the list of hacked or mysteriously…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com