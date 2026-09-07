American and African Crudes Soar as China's Oil Imports Rebound

The prices of crudes from Canada, South America, and Africa have jumped in recent weeks as Chinese oil import demand is rising from a decade-low, benchmark prices rally, and Middle East supply remains disrupted. The Djeno crude from Congo, one of the smaller producers in OPEC, is being offered at a premium of $20 per barrel over ICE Brent, anonymous traders told Bloomberg on Monday. That's up from a $15 a barrel premium two weeks ago, according to the traders. The prices of crudes from Canada, Brazil, and Argentina are also rising amid increased…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com