We are currently at the tail-end of the third quarter earnings season, with more than 90% of S&P 500 companies having reported, and it’s proven to be yet another bumper season. According to FactSet data, the index has reported 31.9% Y/Y average earnings growth, marking the third consecutive quarter that earnings growth has exceeded 25%. All 11 sectors of the U.S. market have posted positive earnings and revenue growth, with seven reporting double-digit earnings growth led by the energy, IT and materials sectors. The energy sector has…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com