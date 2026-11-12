Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 15’149 0.6%  SPI 21’311 0.6%  Dow 52’297 -0.4%  DAX 26’772 0.4%  Euro 0.9238 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’399 0.1%  Gold 3’902 0.6%  Bitcoin 57’786 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8348 0.0%  Öl 96.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von RWE und E.ON: Bund könnte wohl Anteil an Urenco kaufen
Microsoft-Aktie leichter: Ausfälle bei Microsoft 365 dauern weiter an
NVIDIA-Aktie fester: Senatsausschuss lädt Handelsminister und Jensen Huang vor
Cisco-Aktie schwächer: Jahresumsatzprognose angehoben
Bitcoin-Crash – der perfekte Moment zum Einstieg?
Suche...
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

12.11.2026 21:30:00

$7 Billion in Oil Debt Has Nigerian Banks Holding Back Lending

Ölpreis (Brent)
96.58 USD 0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen
A few Nigerian oil and gas companies owe local banks about $7 billion, and the fallout is reaching well beyond those borrowers, according to billionaire Aliko Dangote. Most domestic bank financing for the industry is now on hold, Dangote told the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists conference in Lagos Wednesday. “A few companies, I believe, owe the banks about $7bn,” he said. “As a result, most funding from our domestic banks is on hold.” Dangote offered no names or breakdown of the debt, nor did he say how…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Trump empfiehlt Ex-Apple-Chef Tim Cook als Huang-Nachfolger
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Donnerstagnachmittag leichter
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag im Plus
Moody's warnt vor Kryptocrash: Diese Risiken wiegen für die Wirtschaft schwerer
SMI nach Allzeithoch letztlich in Grün -- DAX nach Rekord schliesslich höher - erstmals 27'000-Punkte-Marke geknackt -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Siemens-Aktie klettert: Konzern schlägt Prognosen und hebt Mittelfristziele an - Umsatz in der Schweiz auf Rekordniveau gesteigert
Swisscom-Aktie fester: WEKO verzichtet im Glasfaserstreit auf Rekurs
DocMorris-Aktie verbucht Gewinne: Umsatzprognose dank beschleunigtem Rezeptgeschäft erhöht
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag an Boden
NVIDIA-Aktie fällt: Aufseher beraten offenbar über die Zukunft von Konzernchef Huang

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.