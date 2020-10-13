|
13.10.2020 09:46:00
Korea District Heating Corporation -- Moody’s revises outlook on Korea District Heating Corp to positive from stable (Korean)
, ; ; ' ' ' ; ' ' Mic KangVP - Senior Credit OfficerProject & Infrastructure FinanceMoody's Investors Service HongKong Ltd.24F One Pacific Pl.88 Queensway Hong KongJOURNALISTS 852-3758-1350Client Service 852-3551-3077Vollständigen Artikel bei Moodys lesen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}