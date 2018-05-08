|
08.05.2018 00:06:00
South Davis Metro Fire Service Area, UT -- Moody's removes the insured rating from the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (UT), Emergency Services Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2017
Announcement: Moody's removes the insured rating from the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (UT), Emergency Services Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2017
