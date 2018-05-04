|
04.05.2018 18:38:00
Saipem Finance International B.V. -- Moody's affirms Saipem's Ba1 rating with stable outlook
Rating Action: Moody's affirms Saipem's Ba1 rating with stable outlook
Vollständigen Artikel bei Moodys lesen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX gehen grün ins Wochenende
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}