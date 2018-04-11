|
11.04.2018 18:06:00
ProAmpac PG Borrower LLC -- Moody's downgrades ProAmpac's senior secured first lien term loan and revolving credit facility, affirms B3 CFR and stable outlook
Rating Action: Moody's downgrades ProAmpac's senior secured first lien term loan and revolving credit facility, affirms B3 CFR and stable outlook
Vollständigen Artikel bei Moodys lesen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}