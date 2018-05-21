|
21.05.2018 06:11:00
Pakistan, Government of -- Moody's: Pakistan's credit profile balances robust growth against high government debt, fragile external payments position
Announcement: Moody's: Pakistan's credit profile balances robust growth against high government debt, fragile external payments position
Vollständigen Artikel bei Moodys lesen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}