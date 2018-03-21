<
21.03.2018 00:00:00

Nova Securitizacao S.A. - 26ª Serie da Primeira Emissao -- Moody's assigns definitive ratings of Ba2 / Aa2.br to the 26th Series of the first issuance of real estate certificates to be issued by...

Rating Action: Moody's assigns definitive ratings of Ba2 / Aa2.br to the 26th Series of the first issuance of real estate certificates to be issued by Nova Securitização

Vollständigen Artikel bei Moodys lesen

