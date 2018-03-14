|
14.03.2018 23:16:00
Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2014-2 Ltd. -- Moody's upgrades rating on $82.5 million of CLO notes and downgrades rating on $5.5 million of CLO notes issued by Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2014-2...
Rating Action: Moody's upgrades rating on $82.5 million of CLO notes and downgrades rating on $5.5 million of CLO notes issued by Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2014-2 Ltd.
Vollständigen Artikel bei Moodys lesen
