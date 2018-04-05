|
05.04.2018 00:14:00
Connecticut (State of) -- Moody's upgrades city of Hartford GO bonds to A2 and affirms state of Connecticut A1 GO and related ratings; outlook stable
Rating Action: Moody's upgrades city of Hartford GO bonds to A2 and affirms state of Connecticut A1 GO and related ratings; outlook stable
Vollständigen Artikel bei Moodys lesen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Versöhnliche Töne zum Handelskrieg: US-Börsen schliessen nach tiefrotem Auftakt fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street kam es nach dem schwachen Wochenauftakt und der anschliessenden Erholung am Mittwoch zunächst zu einem Kursrutsch, im Verlauf drehten die Börsen aber ins Plus und schlossen fester.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}