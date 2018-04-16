16.04.2018 13:46:00

Administrador de Infraestruct. Ferroviarias -- Moody's upgrades the ratings of Spanish rail infrastructure entities, ADIF and ADIF-AV, following sovereign upgrade

Rating Action: Moody's upgrades the ratings of Spanish rail infrastructure entities, ADIF and ADIF-AV, following sovereign upgrade

Vollständigen Artikel bei Moodys lesen

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:36
J.P. Morgan AM: US Gesamt- und Kerninflationsrate über 2%
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizer Forscher: Der Bitcoin-Markt wird dieses Jahr kräftig einbrechen
Erfahrener Investment-Experte: So einen Aktienmarkt habe ich in 66 Jahren noch nie gesehen
Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Goldman-Sachs-Analysten erwarten massiven Kurseinbruch bei Tesla-Aktie
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum bewegt
Sulzer: Blockierte US-Vermögenswerte wieder frei - Details zur Renova-Transaktion
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX leichter
Wisekey-Aktie legt zu: Wisekey reduziert 2017 den Verlust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX leichter
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernehmen zum Start in die neue Woche die Bären das Ruder.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB