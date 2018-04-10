|
10.04.2018 19:22:00
Adam and Company plc -- Moody's downgrades the ratings of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and upgrades the ratings of National Westminster Bank Plc.
Rating Action: Moody's downgrades the ratings of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and upgrades the ratings of National Westminster Bank Plc.
Vollständigen Artikel bei Moodys lesen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}