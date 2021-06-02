State Street Global Advisors: Crossing the Pond to Buy Europe’s Recovery

Fondsname:

Fondsgesellschaft:

Alle IShares (CH) INVESCO IM (IE) Vanguard Group Lyxor 21Shares Aberdeen Standard Investments Amundi Amundi Asset Management Amundi Physical Metals plc ARK ETF Trust ArrowShares Bitcoin Capital BlackRock Asset Management - ETF BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG - ETF BlackRock Asset Management North Asia - ETF BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG – ETF BNP Paribas Asset Management BNP Paribas Asset Management France BNP Paribas Issuance B.V Boerse Stuttgart Securities Candriam Carne Global Fund Managers Carne Global Fund Managers CoinShares (Jersey) Commerzbank Credit Suisse Asset Management (Schweiz) Davy Global Fund Management Defiance ETFs Deka Investment Deutsche Börse Commodities Direxion Funds DWS Investment DWS Investment (ETF) ETC Issuance ETFS Metal Securities Australia FIL Fund Management First Trust First Trust Global Portfolios Management Franklin Templeton International Services Franklin Templeton Investment Mngt Fundlogic SAS FundRock Management Company GAM Investment Management (Switzerland) Global X Funds Gold Bullion Securities Goldman Sachs Asset Management Fund Services HANetf HANetf ETC Securities PLC HANetf Management Helvetica Property Investors HSBC Investment Funds Iconic Funds BTC ETN Invesco Invesco Investment Management Invesco Physical Markets Plc iShares JPMorgan JPMorgan Asset Management Lantern Structured Asset Management LGIM ETF Managers LGIM Managers Lyxor Funds Solutions Lyxor International Asset Management Meriten Investment Management KAG Milleis Investissements Funds Morgan Stanley & Co International PLC Nikko Asset Management Asia Nomura Alternative Investment Management France Northern Trust Fund Mngrs Ophirum ETP OSSIAM PIMCO Global Advisors ProShares Ridgex Investments plc Royal Bank of Scotland NV SA1 Issuer SPDR State Street Global Advisors State Street Global Advisors State Street Global Advisors (Aus) Structured Invest Swisscanto Fondsleitung Tabula Investment Management UBS UBS UBS AG Zurich UBS Asset Management UBS Fund Management UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) USCF Investments VanEck VanEck VanEck Asset Management B.V VanEck Investments VanEck Investments Vanguard Group Vanguard Investments Canada von der Heydt Invest Vontobel Fonds Services WisdomTree WisdomTree Commodity Securities WisdomTree Foreign Exchange WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities WisdomTree Management WisdomTree Management Jersey WisdomTree Metal Securities WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC WisdomTree Oil Securities XBT Provider AB Xtrackers Xtrackers ETC plc

Fondsart:

Bitte wählen... Aktien Immobilien Gemischte Renten Geldmarkt Sonstige Wandelanleihen Rohstoffe Alternative

Jahresperformance:

Alle < 5% 5% - 10% 10% - 20% > 20%

Währung:

Alle AUD CAD CHF CNY EUR GBP HKD JPY MXN SGD USD

TER:

Alle 0% - 0,15% 0,15% - 0,25% 0,25% - 0,35% 0,35% - 0,5% 0,5% - 0,75% > 0,75%

Benchmark:

Alle AberdeenStd Phy PrcsMtls Bskt Sh ETF USD Acquirers Deep Value Acquirer's TR USD AI Dogs of the World ex US TR USD AI Quality Value Momentum Alerian Midstream Energy Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend NR USD Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend PR USD Alerian Midstream Energy Select Alerian MLP Alerian MLP Infra Alerian Natural Gas MLP Alpha Architect Inl Quant Mom NR USD Alpha Architect Intn Quant Val NR USD Alpha Architect Quantitative Mom Alpha Architect Quantitative Value Alpha Architect Value Mom Trend TR USD Alpha Vee Am Century Dvrs Intl Eq AlphaClone Hedge Fund Masters AlphaFactor US Core Equity USD American Customer Satsftn Invst American Energy Independence TR USD AMEX Gold Miners ARK Israeli Innovation NR USD ARK Total 3D-Printing Index TR USD Armor US Equity USD Atlantic Trust Select MLP AUD/USD Auspice Broad Commodity BarclayHedge Equity Long/Short TR USD Barclays 10Y US Tr Fu Tar Exp Barclays 10Y US Tr Fu Tar Expo Barclays 1-3Y Gbl Tr ex-US Cap Barclays 2020 Mat Hi Quality Corp Barclays 2023 Mat Hi Quality Corp Barclays 2023 Maturity Corporate Barclays 2Y US Tr Fu Tar Expo Barclays 5Y US Tr Fu Tar Expo Barclays Cmdty Pure Beta Barclays EM Asia LC Gov Conty Cp Barclays EM LC Govt 10% CountryCp Barclays EM USD SA 3% Coun Capped Barclays Eur Area Liquid Cor 1-5Y Barclays Eur Gov Bd 10Y Term Barclays Eur Gov Bd 1-3Y Term Barclays Eur Gov Bd 3-7Y Term Barclays EUR Trsy 1-10 Bond Barclays Euro Corp Int Rt GR Hdg Barclays Euro Short Treasury Barclays Gbl Carbon Barclays Gbl EM Str GEMS Asia 8 Barclays Gbl EM Str GEMS Pgd Ccy Barclays Gbl EM Stra (GEMS) Barclays Gbl Gov AAA-AA Cap Bd Barclays Gold 3 Month TR USD Barclays Inverse US Tr Fu Agg Barclays Lo Bd US Tre Fu Tar Expo Barclays Optimized Ccy Carry Barclays Rate Hdg US Agg Bd Barclays Silver 3 Month TR USD Barclays US Agency Barclays US Agg Enhanced Yield Barclays US Corp Aaa - A Cap Barclays US Credit Barclays US Govt/Credit Barclays US Govt/Credit 1-3 Yr Barclays US HY Very Liquid Barclays US Liquid Cor 1-5Yr Barclays US Liquid Corporates Barclays US Tr 2Y/10Y Yield Curve Barclays US Universal Barclays Women in Leadership Barclays WTI Crude Oil Pure Beta Barrons 400 BBgBarc 10Y California Exempt TR USD BBgBarc 1-3 Yr US Treasury BBgBarc 2020 Maturity Corporate BBgBarc 20-30Y Treasury Strips BBgBarc AMT-Free Interm Cont Mun BBgBarc AMT-Free Long Cont Mun BBgBarc AMT-Free Short Cont Mun BBgBarc Beta Advt Multi-Sector BBgBarc Captl Euro GovBond 5-7Yr BBgBarc Captl Euro GvBond 30Y TR EUR BBgBarc China Tsry+ Policy Bank TR CNY BBgBarc CMBS ERISA Eligible BBgBarc Credit 1-3 Yr BBgBarc Dec 2021 Maturity Corp BBgBarc Dec 2022 Maturity Corp BBgBarc Dec 2023 Maturity Corp BBgBarc Dec 2024 Maturity Corp BBgBarc Dec 2025 Maturity Corp BBgBarc Dec 2026 Maturity Corp BBgBarc Dec 2027 Maturity Corp BBgBarc Dec 2028 Maturity Corp BbgBarc December 2029 Maturity Corporate BBgBarc EM InfLkd 20% Capped TR USD BBgBarc EM Lcl Currency Gov Div BBgBarc EM Lcl Currency Lqd Gov BBgBarc EM USD Aggregate BBgBarc EM USD Sov + Quasi-Sov BBgBarc EM USD Sovereign BBgBarc EUR Corp 1-5Y ex Fincls BBgBarc EUR Corporate 0-3 Year BBgBarc EUR Corporate bonds 1-5Y BBgBarc EUR FRN Corp 2% Iss Cap GR EUR BBgBarc EUR Govt Infln Lkd 1-10 Yr BBgBarc EUR Treasury 50bn BBgBarc EUR Trsy 50bn 10-15 Y Bd BBgBarc EUR Trsy 50bn 1-3 Y Bd TR EUR BBgBarc EUR Trsy 50bn 15+ Y Bd BBgBarc EUR Trsy 50bn 25+ Y Bd TR EUR BBgBarc EUR Trsy 50bn 3-5 Y Bd TR EUR BBgBarc EUR Trsy 50bn 5-7 Y Bd BBgBarc EUR Trsy 50bn 7-10 Y Bd BBgBarc Euro 10+ Year Treasury TR EUR BBgBarc Euro 7-10 Yr Treasury TR EUR BBgBarc Euro Agg Bond BBgBarc Euro Agg Corp Ex Fincl BBgBarc Euro Agg EY Bond TR EUR BBgBarc Euro Agg Fincls BBgBarc Euro Agg Treasury BBgBarc Euro Agg Treasury 1-3 Yr BBgBarc Euro Agg Treasury 3-5 Yr BBgBarc Euro Aggr Covered 3% Cap BBgBarc Euro Area Liquid Corp BBgBarc Euro Corp FRN 500MM liq bd BBgBarc Euro Corp TR EUR BBgBarc Euro Corporate Bond TR EUR BBgBarc Euro Gov 5Y Term BBgBarc Euro Gov Slc 5-7 Y BBgBarc Euro Gov Slc 7-10 Y BBgBarc Euro Gov Slct 1-3 Y BBgBarc Euro Gov Slct 3-5 Y BBgBarc Euro GovBond 10-15Yr BBgBarc Euro Govt Inf Lkd>10Y TR EUR BBgBarc Euro Govt Infln Lkd BBgBarc Euro Trsy EY Bond TR EUR BBgBarc Euro Trsy Majors Bd BBgBarc FI Balanced Risk+ (Int) BBgBarc Gbl Agg 500M BBgBarc Gbl Agg Corp BBgBarc Gbl Agg Ex USD BBgBarc Gbl Agg Ex USD > $1B: Corp BBgBarc Gbl Agg ex-USD Float Adj RIC Cp BBgBarc Gbl Agg Float Adj&Scale H TR USD BBgBarc Gbl Agg xUSD 10% IC BBgBarc Gbl Cor xEM FallenAngel3%Is USD BBgBarc Gbl InflLkd 1-10Y TR USD BBgBarc GBP Corporate 0-5 Yr BBgBarc GIL 1-10yrs BBgBarc Gilts Float Adjusted BBgBarc Glo Agg Enh Yield (Hedged) USD BBgBarc Global Agg Corporate USD 1-3Y BBgBarc Global Agg Float Adj Comp BBgBarc Global Agg US Treasury Float Adj BBgBarc Global Aggregate BBgBarc Global Aggregate Corporate USD BBgBarc Global France BBgBarc Global Germany BBgBarc Global Italy BBgBarc Global Spain BBgBarc Global Trsy Ex US Capped BBgBarc GNMA BBgBarc Hedge Global Macro TR USD BBgBarc Interm Corp BBgBarc Intermediate Gov/Credit Bond BBgBarc Long Term US Treasury BBgBarc Lqdty Screened Euro HY TR EUR BBgBarc MSCI $ CoLqFRN0-5Y SRISut TR USD BBgBarc MSCI € Co SRISust RFF 1-3 BBgBarc MSCI € Co SRISust RFF 3-5 BBgBarc MSCI Eur A Liq Cor Susta BBgBarc MSCI EUR Co Lq xFi SRISus BBgBarc MSCI EUR CoLqFRN0-7SRISus BBgBarc MSCI EUR Cor 0-3 Sus SRI BBgBarc MSCI Eur Cor HY SRI Sus TR EUR BBgBarc MSCI EUR Cor Liq SRI Sust TR EUR BBgBarc MSCI Euro Co SRI Sus R FF BBgBarc MSCI Euro Corp Sus&SRI TR EUR BBgBarc MSCI Euro Corp Sust SRI GR EUR BBgBarc MSCI Euro Green Bond EUR BBgBarc MSCI Gbl Liquid Corp Sust TR USD BBgBarc MSCI Glb Crp HY SRI Sst TR USD BBgBarc MSCI US Agg ESG Focus BBgBarc MSCI US Agg ESG Select TR USD BBgBarc MSCI US C HY S BB+ SRI TR BBgBarc MSCI US Cor 0-3 Sus SRI NR USD BBgBarc MSCI US Corp 1-5 Yr ESG BBgBarc MSCI US Corp ESG Focus BBgBarc MSCI US Corp Sust SRI GR USD BBgBarc MSCI US Corp Sustain TR USD BBgBarc MSCI US HY Choi ESG Scr BBgBarc MSCI US HY VL ESG Slc TR USD BBgBarc MSCI US Liquid Corp Sust TR USD BBgBarc MSCI US Uni Cho ESG Scr USD BBgBarc MSCI USD Crp HY SRI Sst TR USD BBgBarc Multiverse Ex USD BBgBarc Mun 1-15 Yr Blend (1-17) BBgBarc Mun Custom HY Composite TR USD BbgBarc Muni 1-15 Yr Blend (1-17) BBgBarc Muni HY Short Duration BBgBarc Muni Managed Money Short BBgBarc Muni Mng Mny 1-25 Yrs TR USD BBgBarc Municipal BBgBarc Municipal 1 Yr 1-2 BBgBarc Municipal 10 Yr 8-12 BBgBarc Municipal 10 Yr Revenue TR USD BBgBarc Municipal 1-15 Yr BBgBarc Municipal 1-5 Yr BBgBarc Municipal Insured BBgBarc Municipal Yield BBgBarc Short Treasury BBgBarc Short Treasury 3-6 Mon BBgBarc Short-term Govt/Corporate BBgBarc Short-Term U.S. Aggregate BBgBarc Sterling Agg Corp BBgBarc Sterling Gilts BBgBarc UK Gilt 1-5 BBgBarc UK Gilt 15+ BBgBarc US 1-5Y Govt/Credit Fl Adj BBgBarc US 5-10Y GovtCredit Fl Adj BBgBarc US Agg Bond BBgBarc US Agg Float Adj BBgBarc US Aggregate 1-3 Yr BBgBarc US Cnvt Lq Bond BBgBarc US Convertibles Cash Pay>$250mn BBgBarc US Corp 1-3 Yr BBgBarc US Corp Bond BBgBarc US Corp FRN 500 MM Lq Bd USD BBgBarc US Corporate 0-3 Year BBgBarc US Corporate 10+ Yr BBgBarc US Corporate Bond TR USD BBgBarc US Corporate High Yield BBgBarc US Corporate IG TR USD BBgBarc US Credit Corp 5-10 Yr BBgBarc US Govt 1-3 Yr BBgBarc US Govt Infl Lkd 10+Y TR USD BBgBarc US Govt Infln Lkd BBgBarc US Govt Infln Lkd 1-10 Yr BBgBarc US Govt/Credit 1-5 Yr BBgBarc US Govt/Credit Interm BBgBarc US HY 0-5 Year (Ex 144A) BBgBarc US HY 2% Issuer Cap BBgBarc US HY 350mn CP 0-5Y 2% BBgBarc US HY F Angel 3% Capped BBgBarc US Interm Credit BBgBarc US Long Corporate BBgBarc US Long Govt/Credit Fl Adj BBgBarc US MBS BBgBarc US MBS Float Adjusted BBgBarc US Short Agg Enhanced Yd TR USD BBgBarc US TIPS 0-5 Year BBgBarc US Treasury (1972) BBgBarc US Treasury (1987) BBgBarc US Treasury 10+ Yr BBgBarc US Treasury 1-3 Yr BBgBarc US Treasury 3-10 Yr BBgBarc US Treasury 3-7 Yr BBgBarc US Treasury 7-10 Yr BBgBarc US Treasury Bill 1-3 Mon BBgBarc US Treasury Long BBgBarc US Treasury US TIPS BBgBarc US Trsy Bellwethers 3 Mon BBgBarc US Trsy Coupons TR USD BBgBarc US Trsy Floating Rate BBgBarc US Trsy Floating Rate BBgBarc US Universal 10+ Years BBgBarc US Universal 1-5 Years BBgBarc US Universal 5-10 Yr TR USD BBgBarc USD Corp Bd 1-5 Yr BBgBarc USD EM Gov RIC Capped BBgBarc USD Liquid IG Corporate TR USD BBgBarc USFRN BBgBarc USFRN 5- Yr BBgBarc VLI High Yield BBgBarc Wld Govt Infln Lkd BBgBarcMSCI EuCpESG BB+ StSRI0-3Y TR EUR BBgBarcMSCI Eur CP HY S BB+SRI TR Benchmark Data&Infras RE SCTR USD Benchmark Industrial RE SCTR USD Benchmark Retail RE SCTR USD Beta Adv Multi-Sector Municipal Bond Beta Adv Sustainable Global Eq Inc 200 Beta Adv Sustainable Int Eq Inc 100 Beta Adv Sustainable US Eq Inc 100 Beta Advantage RE US Eq USD Beta Advantage RE US Value USD Beta Thematic EM Ex-China Beyond Invst US Vgn Climate USD Bitcoin Market Price PR USD Bitcoin USD BlackRock ESG Aware Aggr Alloc USD BlackRock ESG Aware Cons Alloc USD BlackRock ESG Aware Growth Alloc USD BlackRock ESG Aware Mod Alloc USD BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bd TR USD BlackRock IG Enhanced Bd TR USD Bloomberg Cmdt Bal WTI Crd Oil TR USD Bloomberg Cmmdty ex Agrcltr/Lvstk Bloomberg Commodity Bloomberg Commodity Forward 3 Mon Bloomberg Composite Gold USD Bloomberg Dollar Bloomberg Engy & Mtls EW Bloomberg Engy & Mtls EW Hdg Bloomberg ExAgr&Lstk 15/30 3M Fw TR USD Bloomberg Roll Select Commdty Bloomberg Sub Agriculture Bloomberg Sub Aluminum Bloomberg Sub Cocoa Bloomberg Sub Coffee Bloomberg Sub Copper Bloomberg Sub Cotton Bloomberg Sub Energy Bloomberg Sub Gold Bloomberg Sub Grains Bloomberg Sub Industrial Metals Bloomberg Sub Lead Bloomberg Sub Livestock Bloomberg Sub Natural Gas Bloomberg Sub Nickel Bloomberg Sub Platinum Bloomberg Sub Precious Metals Bloomberg Sub Silver Bloomberg Sub Softs Bloomberg Sub Sugar Bloomberg Sub Tin Bloomberg Sub WTI Crude Oil Bloomberg Sub WTI Crude Oil ER USD Bloomberg US Trsy Float Rate Bd TR USD Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Sub Bluestar Food & Agrltr Stbl TR USD BlueStar Israel Global Technology TR USD BlueStar Israel Global TR USD BlueStar Next Gen Video Gaming TR USD BlueStar QuantCmpting&Mch Lrning TR USD BNP Paribas Bund Future BNP Paribas Long Term BTP Future BNP Paribas US Trsy Long Bd Futu BNPP Em Equities Rolling Futures ER USD BNPP Energy&Mtl Enhanced Roll TR USD BNPP Equity Low Vol Europe BNPP Equity Low Vol US BNPP Equity Momentum Europe BNPP Equity Quality Europe BNPP Equity Value Europe BNPP High Div Yield Europe NR EUR BNPP High Div Yield US Eq Long TR USD BNPP Long Bund 30Y Rolling Future ER EUR BNPP US Trsry Ultra-Bond 30Y RF ER USD BofAML 0-5Y Euro DM HY 2% Constnd TR EUR BofAML Div CorePlus FxRate PreSec NR USD BofAML Factor Modl - Exch Series BofAMLCX Biofuels BofAMLCX Grains Bund Rolling Future BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud USD CBK FED Funds Effective Rate CBOE NASDAQ 100BuyWrite V2 Cboe Russell 2000 BuyWrite USD CBOE S&P 500 95-110 Collar CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite CBOE S&P 500 Buywrite BXM CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite TR USD CBOE S&P500 Div Arstcrts Tgt Inc TR USD Change Fin US LC FsslFlFr TR USD ChinaBond China High Qua Bond CIBC Atlas Clean Energy USD Citi Inter infla linked sec sel Claymore CEF CNX Nifty Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Portfolio Concinnity Conscious Companies TR USD Continuous commodity TR USD CP High Yield Trend USD Credit Suisse 130/30 Credit Suisse NASDAQ SilvrFLOW106 CRSP US Large Cap CRSP US Large Cap Growth CRSP US Large Cap Value CRSP US Mega Cap CRSP US Mega Cap Growth CRSP US Mega Cap Value CRSP US Mid Cap CRSP US Mid Cap Growth CRSP US Mid Cap Value CRSP US Small Cap CRSP US Small Cap Growth CRSP US Small Cap Value CRSP US Total Market CS NASDAQ Gold FLOWS 103 Distribution I CS Nasdaq WTI Crude Oil FLOWS 106 PR USD CSI 300 CSI 500 CSI CICC Select 100 CNY CSI Diversif High Grade Com Paper CSI Overseas China Internet CSI PingAn 5-10y CGB Benchmark TR CNY Cushing MLP High Income Dan Ives Gbl Cloud Tech Prime NR USD DAX DAX ex Financials 30 DAX® 50 ESG DAXplus Maximum Dividend DB Emerging Market US Balanced Liquid DB G10 Currency Future Harvest DB Global Short Maturity HY Bd DB Liq Commo-Optimum Yld Agricult DB Liq Commo-Optimum Yld Crude Oi DB Liquid Commodity DB Liquid Commodity-Light Crude DB Liquid Commodity-Optimum Yield DB Liquid Commo-Optimum Yld Gold DB Long US Dollar DB Short US Dollar DB SONIA DBIQ Diversified Agriculture DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity DBIQ Optimum Yield Energy DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver DBIQ Short Duration EM DBLCI-OY Balanced TR EUR Deutsche Börse EUROGOV DEU 10+ Deutsche Börse EUROGOV DEU 1-3 Deutsche Börse EUROGOV DEU 3-5 Deutsche Börse EUROGOV DEU 5-10 Deutsche Börse EUROGOV DEU MM Deutsche Börse EUROGOV France Deutsche Börse EUROGOV Germany Disability US LargeCap ETN Distillate US Fundmtl Stblty&Val TR USD DJ Aggressive DJ Asia Pac Select Dividend 50 DJ Asia Pac Select Dividend 50 DJ Brookfld Glb Infra Comp Index DJ China Offshore 50 DJ Composite Internet DJ EM Select Dividend TR USD DJ EPAC Select Dividend DJ Gbl Ex US Select RESI DJ Gbl Select RESI DJ Gbl Titans 50 DJ Global DJ Global Composite Yield DJ Global Select Dividend DJ High Yield Select 10 DJ Industrial Average DJ Industrial Avg Equal Weight TR USD DJ Industrial Avg Yld Wgt DJ International Dividend 100 DJ International Internet USD DJ Internet Composite USD DJ Russia GDR DJ Select Micro Cap DJ Sukuk Index DJ Sus Eur ExAl,Tb,Ga,Am&Fi Ad En DJ Sustain World Enlarg Ex ATGAF DJ The Global Dow DJ Titans Global DJ Titans Switzerland 30 DJ Transportation Average DJ U.S. Select Short-Term REIT TR USD DJ US Basic Materials DJ US Broad Stock Market DJ US Consumer Goods DJ US Consumer Svcs DJ US Consumer Svcs Capped DJ US Dividend 100 DJ US Financial DJ US Financial Capped DJ US Financial Services DJ US Health Care DJ US Industrials DJ US Oil&Gas DJ US Real Estate DJ US Select Aerospace&Defense DJ US Select Dividend Index DJ US Select Dividend PR USD DJ US Select HC Providers DJ US Select Home Builders DJ US Select Home Construction DJ US Select Insurc DJ US Select Investment Svcs DJ US Select Med Eq Capped 35/20 TR USD DJ US Select Medical Equip DJ US Select Oil Equip&Svcs DJ US Select Oil Explor&Prodtn DJ US Select Pharms DJ US Select Regional Banks DJ US Select REIT DJ US Select Telecom DJ US Semiconductors DJ US Technology DJ US Technology Capped TR USD DJ US Thematic Market Neut Momen DJ US Thematic Mkt Neut Anti-Beta DJ US Thematic Mkt Neut Value DJ US Total Market DJ US TSM Large Cap DJ US TSM Large Cap Growth DJ US TSM Large Cap Value DJ US TSM Mid Cap DJ US TSM Small Cap DJ US Utilities Dorsey Wright Con Cycl Tech Ldrs Dorsey Wright Con Stpl Tech Ldrs Dorsey Wright CY&STK MTM TR USD Dorsey Wright Dev Mrkt Tech Ldrs Dorsey Wright Em Mrkt Tech Ldrs Dorsey Wright Engy Tech Ldrs Dorsey Wright Financial Tech Ldrs Dorsey Wright Fixed Inc Alloc NR USD Dorsey Wright Focus Five Dorsey Wright Hlthcr Tech Ldrs Dorsey Wright Indstrls Tech Ldrs Dorsey Wright Mom Pl Divid Yld TR USD Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value USD Dorsey Wright Momt Plus Low Volatil USD Dorsey Wright Mtrls Tech Ldrs Dorsey Wright SmlCap Tech Leaders Dorsey Wright Tchnlgy Tech Ldrs Dorsey Wright Technical leaders Dorsey Wright Utlts Tech Ldrs Double Long Euro Double Short Euro Dow Jones EM Consumer Titans Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped DWA MLP Select USD Dynamic Biotech&Genome Intellidex Dynamic Building&Construction Intellidex Dynamic Energy Explo&Prodtn Intellidex Dynamic Food&Beverage Intellidex Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Dynamic Leisure&Entertainment Intellidex Dynamic Market Intellidex Dynamic Media Intellidex Dynamic Networking Intellidex Dynamic Oil Services Intellidex Dynamic Pharmaceutical Intellidex Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Dynamic Software Intellidex EASI Tactical Growth Index TR USD ECPI Circular Economy Leaders NTR EUR ECPI Global ESG Infrast Equity NR USD EEFund Video Game Tech TR USD Elwood Blockchain Global Equity USD EMIX Global Mining Emles American Manufacturing Index Emles Federal Contractors Index Emles Home Lifestyle Index EMQQ The EM Internet & Ecommerce EONIA EUR EQM Brand Value EQM International Ecommerce EQM Online Retail ETC Index Price TR USD Ethereum Ethereum USD Etho Climate Leadership EUR/USD Euro Equity Defensive Covered Call EUR Euro Equity Defensive Put Write EUR EURO iSTOXX Ambition Climat PAB NR EUR EURO iSTOXX ESG-X&ExNclr Pwr M-Fct EUR EURO iSTOXX Ex Financials HD 50® EURO iSTOXX High Divnd Low Vol 50 NR EUR Euro Short-Term Rate EURO STOXX 50 Daily Double Short GR EUR EURO STOXX 50 Daily Leverage EURO STOXX 50 Daily Short EURO STOXX 50 ESG EURO STOXX 50 ESG NR EUR EURO STOXX 50 ex Financials NR EUR EURO STOXX 50 GR USD EURO STOXX 50 NR EUR EURO STOXX 50 NR USD EURO STOXX 50 PR EUR EURO STOXX Banks 30-15 EURO STOXX Banks Daily Leverage 3 EURO STOXX Banks Daily Short 3 EURO STOXX Banks NR EUR EURO STOXX ESG-X&ExNclrPwe MV Uncnst EUR EURO STOXX Low Risk Weighted 100 NR EUR EURO STOXX Mid NR EUR EURO STOXX NR EUR EURO STOXX Optimised Banks NR EUR EURO STOXX Select Dividend 30 NR EUR EURO STOXX Select Dividend 30 PR EUR EURO STOXX Small NR EUR EURO STOXX Small NR USD EURO STOXX TMI Large Growth NR EUR EURO STOXX TMI Large Value NR EUR Euronext AEX Euronext Lisbon 20 Euronext Paris CAC 40 EuroWM/Reuters €Closing Spot Rate FactSet Innovative Technology FactSet Pet Care FAZ Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates Fidelity Emerging Markets Quality Income Fidelity Europe Quality Income Fidelity Global Quality Income Fidelity High Dividend Fidelity International High Dividend Fidelity International Value Factor Fidelity Low Durtn IG Fct Fidelity Small-Mid Factor Fidelity Stocks for Inflation Factor Fidelity Targeted Emerging Mkts Factor Fidelity Targeted International Factor Fidelity U.S. Multifactor Fidelity US Low Volatility Factor Fidelity US Momentum Factor Fidelity US Quality Factor Fidelity US Quality Income Fidelity US Value Factor FLAGLSX-Forensic Accounting LS TR USD Focused Value Select Foxberry Medical Cnnb & LS NR USD Foxberry Sstnblty Cnsnss US TR USD Foxberry Sustnb Consensus Eur TR EUR Foxberry Tmic Rrch Cybsy&Dt Prcy NR USD Freedom 100 EM TR USD FSE DAX FSE Daxglobal Gold Min FSE DIVDAX FSE Eb Rexx Money Market FSE Eb.Rexx Gov Germ 1.5-2.5 FSE Eb.Rexx Gov Germ 2.5-5.5 FSE Eb.Rexx Gov Germ Overall FSE Eb.Rexx Gov Germ10.5Pls FSE Eb.Rexx Gov Germ5.5-10.5 FSE Germany DAX FSE LevDAX X2 FSE MDAX FSE MDAX NR EUR FSE SDAX FSE Short DAX FSE Short DAX X2 FSE TecDAX FTSE 100 FTSE 100 Short FTSE 250 FTSE 30-Yr TIPS (Treasury Rate-Hdg) USD FTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks FTSE All Share FTSE All World FTSE AP ex JPN ESG LwCb Slc NR USD FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped FTSE Australia RIC Capped FTSE Australian GBI FTSE AW Dvlp Europe Ex UK FTSE AW Ex US FTSE AW exUS Hi Div Yd USD FTSE AW High Dividend Yield FTSE AW North America FTSE AWexUS/Russell1000 150/50 Spd USD FTSE Brazil 30/18 Capped FTSE Brazil RIC Capped FTSE BRIC 50 FTSE Canada RIC Capped FTSE China 30/18 Capped FTSE China 50 FTSE China 50 NR USD FTSE China A50 FTSE China RIC Capped FTSE Corp IG (Treasury Rate-Hdg) FTSE Dev ESG Low Carbon Select FTSE Dev exUS exKorea SC Fcsd Val FTSE Developed FTSE Developed All Cap FTSE Developed AP Ex JPN FTSE Developed Europe All Cap FTSE Developed Europe All Cap TR USD FTSE Developed Ex North America FTSE Developed Ex US FTSE Developed ex US All Cap NR USD FTSE Dvlp Asia Pacific All Cap FTSE Dvlp Europe 50%(US RIC) NR Hdg USD FTSE Dvlp Europe RIC Capped FTSE Dvlp ex US All Cap FTSE Dvlp Small Cap Ex US Liquid FTSE Dvlp xUS Cmprhnsv Fctr FTSE Em Hi Div Low Volatil NR USD FTSE EM USD Govt&Govt-Rtd Bd Hdg TR EUR FTSE Emerging FTSE Emerging ESG Low Carbon Select FTSE EMs AC China A Inclusion FTSE EMs AC China A Inclusion TR CAD FTSE EPRA Nareit Asia ex JAP REIT NR SGD FTSE EPRA Nareit Dev Dividend+ FTSE EPRA Nareit Dev Green USD FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Ex US FTSE EPRA Nareit Dv Eur ex UK Cap FTSE EPRA Nareit Dvlp Asia Div+ FTSE EPRA Nareit Dvlp Eur Ex UK FTSE EPRA Nareit Eur Ex UK Div+ FTSE EPRA Nareit Eurozone Capped FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs FTSE EPRA Nareit UK FTSE EPRA Nareit United States FTSE EPRA Nareit US DIVIDEND+ FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Dv Eur ex UK Gn NR EUR FTSE Eur ESG LwCrbn Slct NR NR EUR FTSE France RIC Capped FTSE G7 FTSE Gbl SmallCap Ex US FTSE Germany All Cap FTSE Germany RIC Capped FTSE Global All Cap FTSE Global All Cap Choice FTSE Global All Cap ex US (USA) FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice FTSE Global Core Infrastructure FTSE Goldman Sachs TIP USD Bd USD FTSE GS China Gov BD NR USD FTSE GS HY Corp Bond TR USD FTSE GS IG Corp Bond TR USD FTSE GS US Inv Grade Corp Bd 1-5Y TR USD FTSE High Dividend Yield FTSE Hong Kong RIC Capped FTSE HY (Tr Rate-Hdg) TR USD FTSE India 30/18 Capped FTSE India Qlty&Yld Select FTSE India RIC Capped FTSE Italy RIC Capped FTSE Japan FTSE Japan 50% (US RIC) NR Hdg USD FTSE Japan ESG Low Carbon Select FTSE Japan RIC Capped FTSE Japanese GBI FTSE Korea 30/18 Capped FTSE Kuwait All Cap 15% Capped TR USD FTSE Latin America RIC Capped FTSE Mexico RIC Capped FTSE MIB FTSE MIB Banks 15% Capped NR EUR FTSE MTS 10Y Target Maturity Spain Mid FTSE MTS Covered Bond (Mid Price) TR EUR FTSE MTS Ex-Bank of Italy BOT FTSE MTS Govt Bill 0-6 Months Capped FTSE MTS Govt Broad IG FTSE MTS Govt Broad IG 10-15Y FTSE MTS Govt Broad IG 1-3Y FTSE MTS Govt Broad IG 3-5Y FTSE MTS Govt Broad IG 5-7Y FTSE MTS Govt Broad IG 7-10Y FTSE MTS Highest-Rated Govt FTSE MTS Lowest-Rated Govt IG FTSE MTS LR Euroz Govt Bd IG 1-3Y FTSE MTS Short Euroz Govt Brd IG TR EUR FTSE MTS Short Gvt Brd IG 10-15Y TR EUR FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped FTSE Nareit All Residnetial Capped FTSE Nareit Equity REITs FTSE Nordic 30 FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 FTSE RAFI Developed ex US 1000 FTSE RAFI Dv Ex US Mid Small 1500 FTSE RAFI Emerging FTSE RAFI Europe FTSE RAFI US 1000 FTSE RAFI US 1000 Long/Short TR USD FTSE RAFI US Mid Small 1500 FTSE Russia RIC Capped FTSE Saudi Arabia RIC Capped FTSE Singapore GBI FTSE South Korea RIC Capped FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped FTSE Treasury Bill 3 Mon FTSE Treasury Bill 6 Mon FTSE T-Wtd US Fallen Angel Bd Sel NR USD FTSE UK Dividend Plus FTSE UK RIC Capped FTSE US HY Try Rot USD FTSE US Treasury 0-1y cmpst Slc TR USD FTSE USA All Cap Choice FTSE USA ESG Low Carbon Select FTSE USA Shariah FTSE Vietnam FTSE WBIG FTSE WBIG USD MD Bank Capped GR USD FTSE WGBI Dvlpd Mkt FTSE/Asean 40 NR USD FTSE/JSE South Africa RIC Capped Fudmtl Incom Net Lease Real Est GBP/USD Global Beta Low Beta Factor TR USD Global Beta Smart Income TR USD Global Multi-Asset Risk-Control NR EUR Gold Price PR USD Gold Spot Price Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Market Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta US Small Cap Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World USD Goldman Sachs Equity Factor EM NR USD Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Eurp Goldman Sachs Equity Factor World Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined USD Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP Goldman Sachs Human Evolution USD Goldman Sachs Mnfctng Revolt USD Goldman Sachs New Age Cnsmr USD GPR Global 100 GS ActiveBeta US Large Cap Eq NR USD Hang Seng China Enterprises Hang Seng HSI Hang Seng TECH Hartford Multifactor Dvrsf Intl Hartford Multifactor EM Equity Hartford Multifactor Large Cap Hartford Multifactor Low Volt US Equity Hartford Multifactor Small Cap Hartford RiskOptimized REIT Index HCM Defender 100 USD HCM Defender 500 USD Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price HFRX Equity Hedge USD HFRX Global Hedge Fund USD Hoya Capital Housing 100TM TR USD IBD 50 Index USD IBD Breakout Stocks TR USD IBD ETF Leaders TR USD IBEX 35 Doble Apalancado Neto iBoxx CoCo Liquid Dev Europe AT1 USD iBoxx Euro Sovereign Eurozone AAA iBoxx iTraxx Europe Bond EUR iBoxx MSCI ESG EUR Liquid IG Ult GR EUR iBoxx USD 10Y Brkvn Inflt TR USD iBoxx USD Ct Cv Liq Dev Mkt AT1(8/5% IC) ICE 0-5Y Drtn Exh-Li Pref& Hyb TR USD ICE 2021 Maturity US Treasury TR USD ICE 2022 Maturity US Treasury TR USD ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury TR USD ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury TR USD ICE 2025 Maturity US Treasury TR USD ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury TR USD ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury TR USD ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury TR USD ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury TR USD ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury USD ICE BofA 0-1Y US Trsy ICE BofA 0-1yr Euro Broad Mkt ICE BofA 0-3 M US Trsy Bill USD ICE BofA 0-5 EM USD Gvt ex-144a ICE BofA 0-5Y US HY Constnd ICE BofA 0-5Y US Infl-linkd Trsy TR USD ICE BofA 10+Y US Corp ICE BofA 1-3Y US Trsy ICE BofA 1-5 US Infln-Lnkd Trsy TR USD ICE BofA 15+ US Infln-Lnkd Trsy TR USD ICE BofA 1-5Y EUR Corp TR USD ICE BofA 1-5Y US Corp TR USD ICE BofA 1-5Y US Corp&Govt ICE BofA 1-5Y US Trsy&Agcy ICE BofA 3-5Y EUR Govt Cbn Rd EUR ICE BofA 5+Y US Trsy ICE BofA 5-10Y US Corp ICE BofA All US Convertible ICE BofA BB US HY Constnd ICE BofA BB-B US HY Constnd ICE BofA CalfonInsurLT Core+Mni ICE BofA Constd Duration US MBS ICE BofA Core + Fxd Rate Pref ICE BofA Div Core US Pref Sec TR USD ICE BofA Div HY US EMs Corp + ICE BofA EMs Div Corp ex-144a ICE BofA Enhanced Yield US Brd ICE BofA EnhanYield 1-5 US Brd ICE BofA Fxd Rate Pref ICE BofA Gbl ex-US Isur HY Cstd ICE BofA LongUS Ty Princ STRIPS ICE BofA National LT Core + Mni ICE BofA NY LT Core+ Mni ICE BofA US 3M Trsy Bill ICE BofA US 6M Trsy Bill ICE BofA US Broad Market ICE BofA US Corporate ICE BofA US High Yield ICE BofA US HY Constnd ICE BofA US IG Inst Captl ICE BofA US Infln-Lnkd Trsy ICE BofA US Taxable Muni + ICE BofA US Treasury Bill ICE BofA US Var Rate Pre Sec USD ICE BofA USD 3M Dep OR Avg ICE BofAML 0-5Y US HY Cnst -7 dur TR USD ICE BofAML 3M German Treasury Bill ICE BofAML 7%Cst DRD EligPref Sec ICE BofAML Sterling Govt Bill TR GBP ICE Ex Listed Preferred & Hybrid Sec ICE Global Fallen Ang HY 10% Con TR USN ICE Q70A Custom USD ICE Short US Treasury Securities ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year Bond ICE U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Bond ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond ICE U.S. Treasury 3-7 Year Bond ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond ICE U.S. Treasury Short Bond ICE US Fallen Angel HY 10% Cstd ICE US Trsry Inf Lkd Bd 0-5 Yrs GR USD IHS Markit EUR Liquid Corp 12.5 TR EUR IHS Markit Global Carbon TR USD IISL Nifty 50 NR USD Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic Indxx Ad Life Sc & Smt HC Thmt NR USD Indxx Blockchain TR USD Indxx Cybersecurity Indxx Disruptive Technologies TR USD Indxx Gbl Health&Wellness Themat NR USD INDXX Gbl Internet of Things Thtc NR USD Indxx Gbl Natural Resources Inc Indxx Global Agriculture Indxx Global Cloud Computing Indxx Global Education Thematic USD Indxx Global Robotics&AI Thematic USD Indxx Hedged Dividend Income Indxx India Consumer Indxx MicroSectors NA Cannabis USD Indxx Millennials Thematic Indxx Private Credit Indxx REIT Preferred Stock Indxx SuperDividend US Low Volatility Indxx U.S. Infrastructure Development Indxx US Fallen Knives USD Indxx USA Cloud Computing Infusive Glb Consumer Champions TR USD Innovation Labs Cannabis TR USD Inspire 100 TR USD Inspire Corporate Bond Impact EW TR USD Inspire Global Hope ex-US USD Inspire Global Hope Lrg Cap EW PR USD Inspire S/M Cap Impact EW PR USD Invesco BulletShares Muni Bond 2021 USD Invesco BulletShares Muni Bond 2022 USD Invesco BulletShares Muni Bond 2023 USD Invesco BulletShares Muni Bond 2024 USD Invesco BulletShares Muni Bond 2025 USD Invesco BulletShares Muni Bond 2026 USD Invesco BulletShares Muni Bond 2027 USD Invesco BulletShares Muni Bond 2028 USD Invesco BulletShares Muni Bond 2029 USD Invesco Defensive Equity USD Invesco Investment Grade Defensive USD Invesco Investment Grade Value USD Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US USD Invesco Strategic Dvlpd ex-US SC USD Invesco Strategic EM USD Invesco Strategic US Small Company USD Invesco Strategic US USD IPOX 100 Europe USD IPOX International IPOX-100 U.S. IQ 500 International IQ Candriam ESG International Equity USD IQ Candriam ESG US Equity USD IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond US IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap IQ Global Resources IQ Hedge Event-Driven Beta IQ Hedge Long/Short IQ Hedge Macro IQ Hedge Market Neutral IQ Hedge Merger Arbitrage IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy IQ Leaders GTAA IQ Real Return IQ Sht Drat Enhc Co Bond U.S. USD IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ISE BICK ISE Chindia ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy ISE Clean Edge Water ISE CTA Cloud Computing ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ISE Gbl Engineer&Construct ISE High Income ISE High Income PR USD ISE Revere Natural Gas ISE Revere Natural Gas TR ISEQ 20 iSTOXX Am Century USA Qty Growth iSTOXX Am Century USA Qty Value iSTOXX Dev and EM ex USA PK VN RE NR USD iSTOXX Eurp Multi-Fact Mkt Netrl NR EUR iSTOXX MUTB Japan Quality 150 NR JPY iTraxx Eur Crossover Long Credit EUR iTraxx Europ Crossover Credit Short iTraxx European Performance Credit J.P. Morgan ESG DM Corp HY TR USD Janus Henderson S/M Cap Gr Alpha Janus Henderson Sm Cap Gr Alpha Janus Velocity Long LIBOR USD Janus Velocity Short LIBOR USD JAPAN MINIMUM VARIANCE INDEX NR JPY JH Dimensional Consumer Discrtnry TR USD JH Dimensional Consumer Staples TR USD JH Dimensional Dev Intl JH Dimensional Emerging Markets JH Dimensional Energy TR USD JH Dimensional Financials TR USD JH Dimensional Healthcare TR USD JH Dimensional Industrials TR USD JH Dimensional Large Cap TR USD JH Dimensional Materials TR USD JH Dimensional Media &Communications JH Dimensional Mid Cap TR USD JH Dimensional Small Cap TR USD JH Dimensional Technology TR USD JH Dimensional Utilities TR USD JPM AM Glb HY Multi-Factor JPM CEMBI Broad Diversified JPM CEMBI Broad Diversified Core TR USD JPM CEMBI Diversified JPM China Govt + PB20% Cap 1-10 Y TR CNY JPM Div Factor Dev Eq PR USD JPM Div Factor Dev Ex NA Eq PR USDH JPM Div Factor EM Eq PR USD JPM Div Factor Europe Equity USD JPM Div Factor US Eq JPM Div Factor US MC Eq TR USD JPM Div Factor US SC Eq TR USD JPM Diversified Factor US Equity JPM Divsf Fct Gbl Dev (Rg Aw) Eq JPM ELMI Plus China JPM ELMI+ JPM EM Risk-Aware Bond TR USD JPM EMBI Gbl Diversified JPM EMBI Global Core JPM EMBI Global Core Hedge NR EUR JPM EMBI Global Core Hedge TR CHF JPM EMBI Global Core Swap Hedged USD JPM Eq Rk Pre Eur Mul Ft Lg Oy NR EUR JPM Eq Rk Pre Wld Mul Ft Lg Oy NR USD JPM ESG EMBI Glb Div TR USD JPM ESG EMBI Global Div NR USD JPM ESG EMBI Global Diversified JPM GBI EM Gbl Div 10% Cap 1% Fl TR USD JPM GBI EMU IG TR EUR JPM GBI Global All Mats JPM GBI-EM Gbl Div 15%Cap 4.5% Floor JPM GBI-EM Global Core JPM GBI-EMerging Global Diversified JPM Global Credit Vol Premium TR EUR JPM Global Govt ESG Liquid Bd JPM US Dividend JPM US Minimum Volatility JPM US Momentum Factor JPM US Quality Factor JPM US Value Factor JPM USD EM HY Bond TR USD JPM USD EM IG ESG Div Bd TR USD JPX Nikkei Index 400 JPX-Nikkei 400 JPX-Nikkei 400 Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 Hedged NR EUR JPY JPY/USD JUST US LC Diversified KBW Nasdaq Bank KBW Nasdaq Fin Sector Divi Yield KBW NASDAQ Financial Technology NR USD KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Latti Risk-Optim Dev Mks exUS Str LBMA Gold Price LBMA Gold Price CHF Hdg PR CHF LBMA Gold Price EUR hdg LBMA Palladium LBMA Platinum LBMA Silver Price LibertyQ Asia Ex Japan Equity NR USD LibertyQ Emerging Markets LibertyQ European Dividend LibertyQ Global Dividend LibertyQ Global Equity LibertyQ Global Equity SRI LibertyQ International Equity LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials USD LifeSci Biotechnology Products TR USD LifeSci BioThreat Strategy TR USD LOIM Fundamental Global Govt Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy Loncar China BioPharma TR USD London Gold Fixing PM Hdg Long Gilt Rolling Future ER GBP Loup Frontier Tech TR USD LPX Direct Listed Private Equity LPX Major Market Lunt Capital LC Factor Rotation USD Lunt Capital US LC Equity Rotation Lunt Capital US LC Multi-Factor Rotation Lunt Capital US MC Mul-Fac Rot TR USD MAC Global Solar Energy MAI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter TR USD MAI Tactical Growth and Income TR USD MarketGrader China AC Gr Ldrs MarketGrader India AC Gr Ldrs Markit iBoxx $ Lq FRN IG Corp 100 Markit iBoxx € L Cor T75 MP TCA F TR EUR Markit iBoxx € Lq Cor T75 MP TCA TR EUR Markit iBoxx € Lq Corp BBB Top 60 Markit iBoxx € Lqd Sove Divr 3m-1 Markit iBoxx € Sov Infla-Lkd Euro Markit iBoxx 3 Yr Trgt Durtn TIPS TR USD Markit iBoxx 5 Yr Trgt Durtn TIPS TR USD Markit iBoxx EUR Brkvn Infl Fr&Ge TR EUR Markit iBoxx EUR Corp Yld+ EUR Markit iBoxx EUR Crp BBB-BB(5%IC) Markit iBoxx EUR Cvrd Markit iBoxx EUR Eurozone(DEESFRITNL)3-5 Markit iBoxx EUR FRN IG 1-3 Markit iBoxx EUR FRN IG 3-7 TR EUR Markit iBoxx EUR Germany Markit iBoxx EUR Germany 1-3 Markit iBoxx EUR Germany 3-5 Markit iBoxx EUR Germany Covered Cap Markit iBoxx EUR Liquid Corp Large Markit iBoxx EUR Liquid Corps Markit iBoxx EUR Liquid Covered GR EUR Markit iBoxx EUR Liquid HY 1-3 GR EUR Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Corp Diversified Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Germany Cover Div Markit iBoxx EUR Lq HY 30 Ex-Fncl Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Non-Financial Divers Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Sov AAA-AA 1-5 Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Sov Cap 1.5-10.5 Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Sov Divers 10-15 Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Sov Divers 1-10 Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Sov Divers 7-10 Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Sov Diversified Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Sovereign Divers 10+ Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Sovereign Divers 1-3 Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Sovereign Divers 25+ Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Sovereign Divers 3-5 Markit iBoxx EUR Lq Sovereign Divers 5-7 Markit iBoxx EUR Lqd IG Ultrshort Markit iBoxx EUR Sov EuroZ Yield+ Markit iBoxx EUR Sov EZ Yld+ 1-3 Markit iBoxx EUR Sov Germany Cap 10+ Markit iBoxx EUR Sov Germany Cap 1-5 Markit iBoxx EUR Sov Germany Cap 5-10 Markit iBoxx EUR Sov Gmy Cap 3m-2 Markit iBoxx EUR Sovereigns Markit iBoxx EUREZ(DEESFRITNL)1-3 Markit iBoxx EUREZ(DEESFRITNL)25+ Markit iBoxx EUREZ(DEESFRITNL)5-7 Markit iBoxx EUREZDEESFRITNL15-30 Markit iBoxx EUREZDEESFRITNL7-10 Markit iBoxx Euro Infl Linked Markit iBoxx Eurozone 20y Ta Dur Markit iBoxx Gbl DM exUS HY TR USD Markit iBoxx Gbl DM HY TR USD Markit iBoxx Gbl DM Liq HY Capped TR USD Markit iBoxx GBP Corp 0-5 TR Markit iBoxx GBP Liquid Corp Large TR Markit iBoxx Liquid Corporates Overall Markit iBoxx Liquid High Yield Markit iBoxx Liquid High Yield TR EUR Markit iBoxx Liquid Investment Grade Markit iBoxx Pfd briefe Markit iBoxx UER Lq Sovereign Divers 15+ Markit iBoxx USD Breakeven10yInfl Markit iBoxx USD Corp 1-20 Yield Plus Markit iBoxx USD L AsiaExJap LCIG TR USD Markit iBoxx USD Ld EM Sv MP TCA TR USD Markit iBoxx USD Liquid HY 0-5 TR Markit iBoxx USD Liquid IG 0-5 TR USD Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Levged Loan Markit iBoxx USD Lq EM Sovereign Markit iBoxx USD LQ HY IR Hedged TR Markit iBoxx USD LQ IG IR Hedged TR Markit iBoxx USD Lqd IG Ultrshort Markit iBoxx USD Treasuries Markit iBoxx USD Treasuries 1-3 Markit iBoxx USD Treasuries 3-7 Markit iBoxx USD Treasuries 7-10 Markit iTraxx Crossover 5Y Short Markit iTraxx Crossover 5Y TR EUR Markit iTraxx Europe 5-Year MarkitiBoxx € L Cor T75 MP TCA NF TR EUR MDAX Medical Cannabis and Wellness Equity Metaurus US Cumultv Divs S2027 Metaurus US Eqty Ex-Divs S2027 Military Times Best for VETS Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Morningstar Canada TME Morningstar Diversd Alt Morningstar DM Asia Pac xJpn TME Morningstar DM Europe TME Morningstar DM Large-Mid Cap Morningstar DM LC Div Leaders Morningstar DM xNA TME Morningstar DM xUS Ft Tilt Morningstar DM xUS Ft Tilt NR Hdg USD Morningstar DM xUS Large Cap Morningstar EM Ft Tilt Morningstar EM Ft Tilt NR Hdg USD Morningstar EM Large Cap Morningstar Exponential Technologies Morningstar Gbl Mult-At Infra Morningstar Gbl Upstm Nat Res Morningstar Gbl Wide Moat Focus Morningstar Gbl xUS Div Growth Morningstar Gbl xUS Moat Foc Morningstar Japan TME Morningstar Minority Empowerment Morningstar MLP Composite Morningstar Mod Agg Tgt Risk Morningstar Mult-At High Incm Morningstar North America 100 EW Morningstar Societal Development Morningstar UK Morningstar US Bd Yld-Opt Morningstar US Div and Buyback Morningstar US Div Growth Morningstar US Div Leaders Morningstar US Div Yld Foc Morningstar US Dividend Valuation Morningstar US Large Cap Morningstar US Large Mid Brd Grt Morningstar US Large Mid Brd Val Morningstar US Large-Mid Morningstar US Mid Cap Morningstar US Mid Cap Brd Grt Morningstar US Mid Cap Brd Val Morningstar US Mid Cap TME Ext Morningstar US Mkt Ft Tilt Morningstar US Small Brd Grt Ext Morningstar US Small Brd Val Ext Morningstar US Small Cap Morningstar US Small Cap Ext Morningstar US Small Cap TME Ext Morningstar US TME Morningstar Wide Moat Foc Morningstar Women's Empowerment Motley Fool 100 TR USD MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan MSCI AC Asia Pac Ex Japan MSCI AC Far East Ex Japan MSCI AC Far East Ex JPN Small MSCI AC Pacific Ex Japan MSCI ACWI MSCI ACWI Diversified Multi-Factor MSCI ACWI EM Cons Growth MSCI ACWI Ex USA MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders MSCI ACWI ex USA High Dividend Yield MSCI ACWI Ex USA IMI MSCI ACWI GOLD-EM DR 18%GrpEntCap MSCI ACWI IMI MSCI ACWI IMI Dig Eco ESG Fil NR USD MSCI ACWI IMI Dis Tech ESG Fil NR USD MSCI ACWI IMI Future Mob ESG Fil NR USD MSCI ACWI IMI Mlnl ESG Fil NR USD MSCI ACWI IMI Smt Cities ESG Fil NR USD MSCI ACWI IMI Timber Select Capped MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (USD) MSCI ACWI Select Agricul Prod IMI NR USD MSCI ACWI Select Energy Prod IMI NR USD MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI NR USD MSCI ACWI Select Mt&MP Ex G&S IMI NR USD MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miner IMI NR USD MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact MSCI ACWI with Dev Mkts 100% Hdg NR USD MSCI ALL Argentina 25/50 MSCI All Colombia Capped MSCI All Colombia Select 25/50 MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 MSCI All Ireland Capped MSCI All Kuwait Sele Size Liquid Capped MSCI ALL Nigeria Select 25/50 MSCI All Pakistan 25-50 MSCI All Peru Capped MSCI All Portugal Plus 25-50 MSCI All Qatar Capped MSCI All UAE Capped MSCI Australia MSCI Australia 100% Hedged NR USD MSCI Austria IMI 25-50 MSCI Bangladesh IMI NR USD MSCI Belgium IMI 25-50 MSCI Brazil MSCI Brazil 25-50 MSCI BrazIL Small MSCI BRIC MSCI Canada MSCI Canada Custom Capped MSCI Chile IMI 25-50 MSCI China MSCI China A MSCI CHINA A Inclusion MSCI China A Onshore MSCI China All Shares MSCI China All Shares Health Care 10/40 MSCI China Cmnct Svcs 10/50 USD MSCI China Consumer Staples 10/50 USD MSCI China Csm Dctnr 10/50 MSCI China Energy IMI Plus 10/50 USD MSCI China ESG Uni 5% Is Capped NR USD MSCI China ex A Shares Index MSCI China Financials 10/50 USD MSCI China H MSCI China Health Care 10/50 USD MSCI CHINA IMI ENVIRONMENT 10-40 MSCI China Industrials 10/50 MSCI China Information Tech 10/50 USD MSCI China Materials 10/50 USD MSCI China Real Estate 10/50 USD MSCI China Small Cap MSCI China Top 50 Select USD MSCI China Utilities 10/50 USD MSCI Denmark IMI 25/50 MSCI EAFE MSCI EAFE Adaptive MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened USD MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters MSCI EAFE ESG-Leaders MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels MSCI EAFE EXTENDED ESG FOCUS MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series(USD) MSCI EAFE Growth MSCI EAFE High Div Yld MSCI EAFE IMI MSCI EAFE IMI-EM IMI 150/50 Ret Sprd USD MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) MSCI EAFE Small Cap MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend MSCI EAFE Value MSCI EFM Africa Top 50 Capped MSCI EM MSCI EM 100% Hdg NR USD MSCI EM Asia MSCI EM CHOICE ESG SCRN 5% ISSUER CAPPED MSCI EM Climate Change NR USD MSCI EM Diversified Multi-Factor MSCI EM Dividend Masters MSCI EM Eastern Europe 10/40 MSCI EM Eastern Europe Ex Russia MSCI EM Eastern Europe Ex Russia NR USD MSCI EM ESG Enhanced Focus NR USD MSCI EM ESG Lds 5% Is Cap NR USD MSCI EM ESG Leaders MSCI EM ex China MSCI EM ex China USD MSCI EM ex Controversial Weapons MSCI EM ex Fossil Fuels MSCI EM Ext ESG Ld 5% Issuer Cpd USD MSCI EM EXTENDED ESG FOCUS MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series(USD) MSCI EM Far East MSCI EM IMI MSCI EM IMI ESG Screened NR USD MSCI EM IMI-EAFE IMI 150/50 Ret Sprd USD MSCI EM Islamic MSCI EM Latin America MSCI EM Latin America 10-40 MSCI EM Leveraged 2X Daily MSCI EM Low Carbon SRI Leaders MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) MSCI EM Select ESG Ratg&Trd Lders NR USD MSCI EM SELECT VALUE FACTOR FOCUS MSCI EM Select Value Momentum Blend MSCI EM Small MSCI EM SRI Slct Reduced FsslFuel NR USD MSCI EM SRI S-S 5% Cap MSCI EM Thailand Free MSCI EM Top 50 Dividend MSCI EMU MSCI EMU Climate Change ESG Select EUR MSCI EMU DIVERSIFIED MULTIPLE-FACTOR MSCI EMU ESG Enhanced Focus NR EUR MSCI EMU ESG Screened NR EUR MSCI EMU ESG UNIVERSAL SELECT NR EUR MSCI EMU ex Controversial Weapons MSCI EMU Growth MSCI EMU High Div Yld MSCI EMU IMI MSCI EMU Large MSCI EMU Mid MSCI EMU Minimum Volatility (EUR) MSCI EMU Prime Value MSCI EMU Quality MSCI EMU S ESG Rt & Trd Ldrs NR USD MSCI EMU Select Dynamic 50% RiskWeighted MSCI EMU Select Factor Mix NR MSCI EMU Small Cap MSCI EMU SRI S-S 5% Cap NR EUR MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield NR EUR MSCI EMU Value MSCI EU SC SRI S-Series 5% Cap NR USD MSCI EU SRI Slct Reduced FsslFuel MSCI Eur Div Multiple-Factor MSCI EUR ESG LEAD SELE 5% Is Cap NR EUR MSCI Eur Mini Vol ESG Red Car Tar TR EUR MSCI Eur Slt Cath Prcp ESG Leaders 10/40 MSCI Euro Low Carbon SRI Leader MSCI Europe MSCI Europe 100% Hedged MSCI Europe Banks MSCI EUROPE Climate Chag P-A Sel NR EUR MSCI Europe Climate Change NR EUR MSCI Europe Climate Chg ESG Select EUR MSCI Europe Dividend Masters MSCI Europe Energy 20/35 NR EUR MSCI Europe Energy 35/20 Capped MSCI Europe Enhanced Value MSCI Europe Equal Weighted Buyback Yield MSCI Europe ESG Enhanced Focus NR EUR MSCI Europe ESG Leaders MSCI Europe ESG Screened NR EUR MSCI Europe ESG Uni Slct Biz Scr MSCI EUROPE ESG UNIVERSAL SELECT NR EUR MSCI Europe ex Controversial Weapons MSCI Europe Ex EMU MSCI Europe Ex Switzerland MSCI Europe Ex UK MSCI Europe ex UK ex Contrvrsl Weapons MSCI Europe Ex UK Hdg NR GBP MSCI Europe Hi Div Yld 4% Iss Cap NR USD MSCI Europe High Div Yld MSCI Europe IMI MSCI Europe Infrastructure 20/35 MSCI Europe Large Cap MSCI Europe Mid Cap MSCI Europe Mid Cap PR EUR MSCI Europe Mid Equal Weighted MSCI Europe Minimum Vol (USD) NR USD MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility (EUR) MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility (USD) MSCI Europe Momentum MSCI Europe Quality MSCI Europe Sector Neutral Qua MSCI Europe Small Cap MSCI Europe Small Cap Value Weighted MSCI Europe SRI S-S 5% Cap NR EUR MSCI Europe Value MSCI Europe Value Exposure Select MSCI Europe/Comm Services-Enhance MSCI Europe/Consumer Discretionary-E MSCI Europe/Consumer Staples-Enhance MSCI Europe/Financials MSCI Europe/Health Care-Enhance MSCI Europe/Industrials-Enhance MSCI Europe/Materials-Enhance MSCI Europe/Utilities-Enhance MSCI Finland IMI 25/50 MSCI France MSCI FRONTIER AND EMERGING MARKETS SEL MSCI Gbl China Infrastructure Exposure MSCI GCC Countries ex Sel Sec MSCI Germany MSCI Germany Climate Change ESG Select MSCI Germany Small Cap MSCI Greece IMI + Coca-Cola 20-35 NR EUR MSCI Hong Kong MSCI India MSCI India Small MSCI Indonesia MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 MSCI Israel IMI Capped MSCI Italy MSCI Italy 25-50 MSCI Italy 25-50 Hedged NR USD MSCI Japan MSCI Japan Equal Weighted USD MSCI Japan ESG Enhanced Focus NR USD MSCI Japan ESG Screened NR USD MSCI Japan ex Controversial Weapons MSCI Japan IMI MSCI Japan Large MSCI Japan Low Carbon SRI Leader MSCI Japan Minimum Volatility (USD) MSCI Japan NR EUR MSCI Japan Small Cap MSCI Japan SRI MSCI Japan SRI S-S 5% Cap NR EUR MSCI Japan Value USD MSCI JPN SRI Slct Rdc FsslFuel NR USD MSCI KLD 400 Social MSCI Kokusai MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) MSCI Korea 20/35 MSCI Korea 25-50 MSCI Korea 25-50 100% Hedged NR USD MSCI Korea Capped NR USD MSCI Latin America Pacific Alliance Cap MSCI Malaysia MSCI Mexico MSCI Mexico Capped USD MSCI Mexico IMI 25-50 MSCI Netherlands IMI 25-50 MSCI New Zealand IMI 25-50 MSCI Nordic Countries MSCI North America MSCI North America ex Contrvrsl Weapons MSCI North America High Dividend Yield MSCI Norway IMI 25/50 MSCI Pacific MSCI Pacific Ex Japan MSCI Pacific ex JP ex Contrvsl Weapons MSCI Pacific IMI MSCI Pakistan IMI MSCI Philippines IMI MSCI Poland MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 MSCI Russia 25/50 MSCI Russia ADR/GDR MSCI Russia Capped MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR MSCI Saudi Arabia 20/35 Capped NR USD MSCI Saudi Arabia 20/35 USD MSCI SAUDI ARABIA IMI 25-50 MSCI SE & Frontier Mkt Access USD MSCI Singapore 25/50 MSCI Singapore IMI MSCI Singapore-Enhanced MSCI South Africa 20/35 MSCI South Africa 25-50 MSCI South Africa Capped NR USD MSCI Spain MSCI Spain 25-50 MSCI Spain 25-50 100% Hedge NR USD MSCI Sweden 25/50 MSCI Switzerland MSCI Switzerland 20/35 MSCI Switzerland 25-50 MSCI Switzerland 25-50 100% Hedge NR USD MSCI Switzerland Hdg to EUR MSCI Switzerland Hdg to USD MSCI Switzerland IMI +5% Iss Cp NR CHF MSCI SWZ 20/35 100% Hdg to EUR MSCI SWZ 20/35 100% Hdg to USD MSCI Taiwan MSCI Taiwan 20/35 MSCI Taiwan 25/50 MSCI Taiwan Capped NR USD MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 MSCI TIAA ESG EM Equity MSCI TIAA ESG International DM Equity MSCI TIAA ESG USA Lcap MSCI Turkey MSCI Turkey IMI 25-50 MSCI UK 100% Hdg to CHF MSCI UK 100% Hdg to EUR MSCI UK IMI Liquid Real Estate NR GBP MSCI UK Small Cap MSCI UK Small Cap NR GBP MSCI United Kingdom MSCI United Kingdom NR GBP MSCI US Cyclical-Def 150/50 Ret Sprd USD MSCI US Def-Cyclical 150/50 Ret Sprd USD MSCI US IMI/Comm SVC 25-50 MSCI US IMI/CONSUMER DISCR 25-50 MSCI US IMI/CONSUMER STAPLES 25-50 MSCI US IMI/ENERGY 25-50 MSCI US IMI/FINANCIALS 25-50 MSCI US IMI/HEALTH CARE 25-50 MSCI US IMI/INDUSTRIALS 25-50 MSCI US IMI/INFORMATION TECH 25-50 MSCI US IMI/MATERIALS 25-50 MSCI US IMI/Real Estate 25-50 MSCI US IMI/UTILITIES 25-50 MSCI US Mid Diver Multi-Fctr USD MSCI US REIT MSCI USA MSCI USA 100% Hdg to CHF MSCI USA 100% hdg to EUR MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened USD MSCI USA Climate Change ESG Select EUR MSCI USA Climate Change NR USD MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor MSCI USA Enhanced Value MSCI USA Equal Weighted MSCI USA ESG Enhanced Focus NR USD MSCI USA ESG LEAD SELE 5% Is Cap NR UGX MSCI USA ESG Leaders MSCI USA ESG Screened NR USD MSCI USA ESG Uni Slct Biz Screen MSCI USA ESG Uni TB 150/50 Re Spr USD MSCI USA ESG UNIVERSAL SELECT NR USD MSCI USA EXTENDED ESG FOCUS MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders MSCI USA EXTENDED ESG SELECT MSCI USA Factor Mix A-Series Cap(USD) MSCI USA High Dividend Yield MSCI USA IMI/CONSUMER DISCR 25-50 MSCI USA IMI/CONSUMER STAPLES 25-50 MSCI USA IMI/ENERGY 25-50 MSCI USA IMI/FINANCIALS 25-50 MSCI USA IMI/HEALTH CARE 25-50 MSCI USA IMI/INDUSTRIALS 25-25 MSCI USA IMI/INFOR TECH 25-50 MSCI USA IMI/MATERIALS 25-50 MSCI USA IMI/REAL ESTATE 25-25 MSCI USA IMI/UTILITIES 25-50 MSCI USA Islamic MSCI USA Large MSCI USA Leveraged 2x Daily MSCI USA Low Carbon SRI Leader MSCI USA LOW SIZE MSCI USA Mid MSCI USA Mid Cap Equal Weighted NR USD MSCI USA Mini Vol ESG Red Car Tar TR USD MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Small(USD) MSCI USA Momentum MSCI USA MOMENTUM SR VARIANT MSCI USA Prime Value MSCI USA Quality MSCI USA S ESG Rt & Trd Ldrs NR USD MSCI USA SC SEL Value Momentum Blend MSCI USA SDyn 50% RskWgh MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality MSCI USA Select Factor Mix NR USD MSCI USA Select Value Momentum Blend MSCI USA Short Daily MSCI USA Small Cap MSCI USA Small Cap Divers Multi-Factor MSCI USA Small Cap ESG Leaders MSCI USA Small Cap Extended ESG Focus MSCI USA Small Cap Value Weighted MSCI USA SRI 5% Issuer Capped MSCI USA SRI Slct Rdc FsslFuel NR USD MSCI USA SRI S-S 5% Cap MSCI USA Value MSCI USA Value Exposure Select MSCI USA/Consumer Staples MSCI USA/Financials MSCI USA/Health Care MSCI USA/Industrials MSCI WLD ESG LEAD SELE 5% Iss Cap NR USD MSCI Wld Mini Vol ESG Red Car Tar TR USD MSCI World MSCI World 100% Hdg NR EUR MSCI World 100% Hedged MSCI World Climate Change ESG Select EUR MSCI World Climate Change NR USD MSCI World Diversified Multiple-Factor MSCI World Enhanced Value MSCI World ESG Enhanced Focus NR USD MSCI World ESG Lds Mini Vol USD MSCI World ESG Leaders MSCI World ESG Screened MSCI World ESG Uni Slt Biz Screen MSCI WORLD ESG UNIVERSAL SELECT NR USD MSCI World Ex EMU MSCI World Ex Europe MSCI World ex US Momentum MSCI World ex US Sector Neutral Quality MSCI World ex USA MSCI World EX USA Diversified Multi-Fact MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value MSCI World ex USA High Dividend Yield MSCI World Ex USA IMI MSCI WORLD EX USA LOW SIZE MSCI World EX USA Samll Cap Div Mult-Fct MSCI World ex USA Select Value Mmtm Bld MSCI World Factor Mix A-Series(USD) MSCI World High Dividend Yield MSCI World Islamic MSCI World Low Carbon SRI Leader MSCI World Mid Equal Weighted NR USD MSCI World Minimum Volatility (USD) MSCI World Momentum MSCI World S ESG Rt & Trd Ldrs NR USD MSCI World Sector Neutral Quality MSCI World Small Cap MSCI World SRI Slct Rdc FsslFuel MSCI World SRI S-S 5% Cap MSCI World/Comm Services MSCI World/Consumer Discretionary MSCI World/Consumer Staples MSCI World/Energy MSCI World/Financials MSCI World/Health Care MSCI World/Industrials MSCI World/Information Technology MSCI World/Materials MSCI World/Utilities MSFX Short Chinese Renminbi MV US Mortgage REITs MVIS Brazil Small Cap MVIS CryptoCompare LiteCoin MVIS CryptoCompare XRP MVIS Egypt MVIS EM Aggregate Bond MVIS Gbl VG & eSport USD MVIS Gbl Video Gaming and eSports MVIS GDP Africa MVIS Glb Rare Earth/Strategic Mtls MVIS Global Agribusiness MVIS Global Coal MVIS Global Gaming MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners MVIS Global Oil Refiners MVIS Global Unconventional Oil&Gas MVIS Global Uranium&Nuclear Energy MVIS Indonesia MVIS NA Energy Infrastructure USD MVIS Russia MVIS Russia Small Cap MVIS US Business Dvlpmnt Companies MVIS US Investment Grade Floating Rate MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 MVIS US Listed Retail 25 MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 MVIS Vietnam N/A NASDAQ 100 NASDAQ 100 Ex Technology TR USD NASDAQ 7 HANDL TR USD NASDAQ AlphaDEX Total US Market NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Asia Pac exJPN NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Australia NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Brazil NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Canada NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) China NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Dev Mkts Ex-US NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) DevMkts xUS SC NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) EM NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) EM SC NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Europe NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Eurozone NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Germany NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Hong Kong NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Japan NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Large Cap Core NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Large Cap Core NR USD NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) LargeCap Value NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Latin America NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) LC Growth NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Mega Cap NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Mid Cap Core NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Mid Cap Growth NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Mid Cap Value NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Multi-C Growth NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Multi-C Value NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) SC Growth NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) SC Value NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Small Cap Core NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Small Cap Core NR USD NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) South Korea NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Switzerland NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) Switzerland NR CHF NASDAQ AlphaDEX(R) United Kingdom NASDAQ Biotechnology NASDAQ Biotechnology NR USD NASDAQ Bulletshares USD Corp 2025 Nasdaq BulletShares USD Corp 2026 TR USD Nasdaq BulletShares USD Corp 2027 TR USD Nasdaq BulletShares USD Corp 2028 TR USD NASDAQ BulletShares USD Corp Bd 2029 USD NASDAQ BulletShares USD Corp Bond 2020 NASDAQ BulletShares USD Corp Bond 2021 NASDAQ BulletShares USD Corp Bond 2022 NASDAQ BulletShares USD Corp Bond 2023 NASDAQ BulletShares USD Corp Bond 2024 NASDAQ BulletShares USD EM Debt 2021 USD NASDAQ BulletShares USD EM Debt 2022 USD NASDAQ BulletShares USD EM Debt 2023 USD NASDAQ BulletShares USD EM Debt 2024 USD NASDAQ BulletShares USD HY Corp Bd 2020 NASDAQ BulletShares USD HY Corp Bd 2021 NASDAQ BulletShares USD HY Corp Bd 2022 NASDAQ BulletShares USD HY Cp2023 TR USD NASDAQ BulletShares USD HY Cp2024 TR USD NASDAQ BulletShares USD HY Cp2025 TR USD NASDAQ BulletShares USD HY Cp2026 TR USD NASDAQ BulletShares USD HY CpBd 2027 USD Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity Index NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Large Cap NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap NASDAQ China US Int Tiger TR USD NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Engy NASDAQ Composite Nasdaq CTA AI & Robotics NASDAQ CTA Artificial Intlgc NR USD NASDAQ CTA Internet Nasdaq Dev Select Leaders Core Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI 1 USD Nasdaq Dorsey Wright People's Pt TR USD NASDAQ Eurozone Large Mid Cap NASDAQ Global BuyBack Achivers NASDAQ Global Millennial Opportunity NASDAQ Golden Dragon China NASDAQ Health Care NASDAQ Int'l Div Achievers NASDAQ Intl Div Arch Select NASDAQ ISE Cyber Security UCITS NASDAQ Junior Biotechnology TR USD NASDAQ LadderRite 0-5Y $ Corp Bd Nasdaq Next Generation 100 NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank NASDAQ OMX CleanEdge Smart Grid Infra NASDAQ OMX Global Automobile NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Benchmark Cp NR SEK NASDAQ OMX US Water Nasdaq Riskalyze Developed USD Nasdaq Riskalyze Emerging Markets USD Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap USD Nasdaq Riskalyze US LC Select Divid USD Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap USD Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap USD NASDAQ Technology Div NASDAQ US Broad Div Achievers NASDAQ US Buyback Achievers NASDAQ US Buyback Achievers Select NASDAQ US Contrarian Value NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select NASDAQ US Health Care Innovators Nasdaq US LC Eq for Rising Rates TR USD Nasdaq US Lrg Cap Slct Ldrs Cr NASDAQ US Mega Cap US Select Leaders NASDAQ US Multi-Asset Diversified Income NASDAQ US Price Setters NASDAQ US Rising Div Achiever NASDAQ US Shareholder Yield Nasdaq US Sm Mid Cp Slct Ldrs Cr NASDAQ US Small Cap Select Leaders NASDAQ US Smart Banks Nasdaq US Smart Food&Beverage Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq US Smart Retail Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor Nasdaq US Smart Transportation NASDAQ US SMID Rising Div Achvrs TR USD NASDAQ US Sustainable Momentum NASDAQ US-100 Equal Weighted NASDAQ US-100 Leveraged NASDAQ US-100 Technology Sector Nasdaq Victory Div Accelerator Nasdaq Victory EM 500 Volatility Wtd Nasdaq Victory EM HD 100 Vltlty Wtd Nasdaq Victory Int 500 L/C Vltlty Wtd Nasdaq Victory Int 500 Volatility Wtd Nasdaq Victory Int HD 100 Vltlty Wtd Nasdaq Victory Multi-Factor US Mini Vol Nasdaq Victory U.S. LC 500 Vltlty Wtd Nasdaq Victory U.S. LC HD 100 Vltlty Wtd Nasdaq Victory U.S. SC 500 Vltlty Wtd Nasdaq Victory U.S. SC HD 100 Vltlty Wtd Nasdaq Victory US LC 500 L/C Vltlty Wtd Nasdaq Victory US LC HD 100 L/C Vlty Wtd Nasdaq Victory US SC 500 L/C Vltlty Wtd Nasdaq Yewno Aerospace & Defen Nasdaq Yewno Glb AI and Big Data NR USD Nasdaq Yewno Glb Future Mobility NR USD NDR CMG US Large Cap Long/Flat New Age Alpha U.S. LC Leading 50 Newfound/ReSolve Robust Eq Mmt USD NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Index USD Nikkei 225 Average Nikkei 225 Hedge Nikkei 225 Hedged No benchmark North Shore Dual Share TR USD North Shore Global Uranium Mining TR USD Northern Tr RealAsset Allocation Northern Trust Cr Scored US Corp Northern Trust C-S US Lg Corp Bd Northern Trust DM ex-US Quality Low Vol Northern Trust EM Qlty Low Vol TR USD Northern Trust Global Quality RE Northern Trust HY Va-Sc US Cor Bd TR USD Northern Trust Int'l Quality Dividend Northern Trust Int'l Quality Dividend Df Northern Trust Int'l Quality Dividend Dy Northern Trust Quality Dividend Northern Trust Quality Dividend Df Northern Trust Quality Dividend Dy Northern Trust Quality Large Cap Northern Trust Quality Low Vol Not Benchmarked NYSE Arca Biotechnology NYSE Arca Environmental Services NYSE Arca Gold Bugs NYSE Arca Gold Miners NYSE Arca Steel NYSE Diversified High Income NYSE FactSet Glb Cyber Security USD NYSE FactSet Global Robotics and AI USD NYSE FactSet US Infrastructure NYSE FANG+ NYSE Fctet Glb Gnmcs&Imm Biophrm NYSE FS Glb AutoDrv and ElecVeh USD NYSE Multi-Asset High Income NYSE Pickens Core Midstream PR USD NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight NYSE U.S. Market Technology NYSE® FactSet® US Tech Brkthr USD Oil Price Brent Crude Optimised Roll Commodity TR USD O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend TR USD O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend TR USD O'Shares US SC Quality Dividend TR USD Ossiam EM Min Variance Ossiam World Minimum Variance Pacer Cash Cows FoFs TR USD Pacer CFRA-Stovall EqWgtSnlRtat TR USD Pacer DM International Cash Cows 100 Pacer EM Cash Cows 100 TR USD Pacer Gbl Cash Cows Dividend TR USD Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot Pacer Trendpilot European Pacer Trendpilot FoFs USD Pacer Trendpilot Intl USD Pacer Trendpilot US Bond TR USD Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Pacer US Export Leaders TR USD Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Pacer WealthShield TR USD PHLX Semiconductor PHLX Utilities PIMCO EM Advantage Local Curr Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker TR USD Poliwogg Medical Breakthroughs Portfolio Income Strategy NR EUR Premise Cap Frontier Adv DiTactic TR USD Prime Alternative Harvest Prime Cyber Defense Prime Junior Silver Miners & Explorers Prime Mobile Payments Prime Treatm, Testing and Adv TR USD PRIVEX Equity TR USD ProShares Long Online/Sht Strs TR USD ProShares Online Retail USD QS EM Low Volatility High Dividend QS International Low Volatility High Div QS LV HD RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 RAFI Bonds US Invst Grd 1-10 TR USD RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor De ex-U.S. RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor EM RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. RAFI ESG US RARE Global Infrastructure RaymondJames SB 1 Equity Incorporated RBA American Industrial Renaissance RBOB Gasoline Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend Reality Shrs Nasdaq Blkchain Ecoy TR USD Red Rocks Gbl Listed Private Eqty Refinitiv Gbl L/M Di&In ex CW EW Refinitiv Qualified Global Convertible Renaissance International IPO Renaissance IPO Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap Risk Wtd Enh Cmdty Ex Grns ROBO Gbl Artificial Intelligence USD ROBO Gbl Healthcare Tech & Innov ROBO Gbl Robotic&Automat Rogers Inl Commodity Agriculture TR USD Rogers Inl Commodity Metals TR USD Rogers Interl Commodity Energy TR USD Rogers International Commodity Rothschild & Co Risk-Based Intl Rothschild & Co Risk-Based US Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports USD Roundhill Sports Bet & iGa TR USD Royce Small-Cap Quality Value Russell 1000 Russell 1000 2Qual/Val 5% Cap Fct Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor Russell 1000 Dividend Select EW USD Russell 1000 Enhanced Value Equal Weight Russell 1000 Equal Weighted Russell 1000 Gr/Val 150/50 Net Sprd USD Russell 1000 Growth Russell 1000 Hyper Growth USD Russell 1000 Ind/Fncls Russell 1000 Inv Dyn Multifactor Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Wt Russell 1000 LV Fcsd Fctr Russell 1000 Mmntm Fcsd Fctr Russell 1000 Pure Domestic Exposure Russell 1000 Val/Gr 150/50 Nt Sprd USD Russell 1000 Value Russell 1000 Yld Fcsd Fctr Russell 1000/2000 150/50 Net Sprd USD Russell 1000/FTSE AWexUS 150/50 Sprd USD Russell 2000 Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Russell 2000 Dividend Select EW USD Russell 2000 Focused Value Select Russell 2000 Growth Russell 2000 OFI Dyn Multifactor TR USD Russell 2000 Value Russell 2000/1000 150/50 Net sprd USD Russell 2500 Russell 2500 Growth Russell 3000 Russell 3000 Dividend Elite USD Russell 3000 Growth Russell 3000 Value Russell Micro Cap Russell Mid Cap Russell Mid Cap Growth Russell Mid Cap Value Russell RAFI Dvlpd ex US Lg Cmpny Russell RAFI Dvlpd ex US Sm Cmpny Russell RAFI Em Mkts Lg Cmpny Russell RAFI US Russell RAFI US Large Company Russell RAFI US Small Company Russell Top 200 Russell Top 200 Growth Russell Top 200 Value Russell US L Cap Factors Blend Style Russell US Large Cap Fac Grth Sty USD Russell US Large Cap Fac Val Sty USD Russell US M Cap Factors Blend Style Russell US S Cap Factors Blend Style Ryan/NASDAQ US 1-30Y Trea Ladder S&P 100 S&P 100 Equal Weighted S&P 1500 S&P 1500 Exc Act & Anlst Est USD S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt S&P 400 Managed Risk 2.0 TR USD S&P 500 S&P 500 150/50 Qua 0.30% Dec USD S&P 500 2x Inverse Daily S&P 500 Buyback S&P 500 Cap 35/20 Banks&DivFincl NR USD S&P 500 Cap 35/20 Comm Serv NR USD S&P 500 Capped 35/20 Cons Discre NR USD S&P 500 Capped 35/20 Energy NR USD S&P 500 Capped 35/20 Financials NR USD S&P 500 Capped 35/20 Health Care S&P 500 Capped 35/20 Industrials NR USD S&P 500 Capped 35/20 Info Tech NR USD S&P 500 Capped 35/20 Materials NR USD S&P 500 Capped 35/20 Utilities NR USD S&P 500 Catholic Values S&P 500 Consumer Staples C 35/20 NR USD S&P 500 Div and Free CF Yield S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR S&P 500 Dynamic VIX Futures S&P 500 Enhanced Value Index S&P 500 Eql Wgt Cmict Srvs+ USD S&P 500 Equal Weight S&P 500 Equal Weighted S&P 500 Equal Weighted Cons Disc S&P 500 Equal Weighted Cons Stpl S&P 500 Equal Weighted Energy S&P 500 Equal Weighted Financial S&P 500 Equal Weighted HC S&P 500 Equal Weighted Indl S&P 500 Equal Weighted IT S&P 500 Equal Weighted Materials S&P 500 Equal Weighted Real Estate S&P 500 Equal Weighted Util&Teles S&P 500 ESG S&P 500 ESG Exclusions II S&P 500 ESG USD S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate USD S&P 500 Ex-Health Care S&P 500 Ex-Infor Tech S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free S&P 500 GARP S&P 500 Growth S&P 500 High Beta S&P 500 High Beta USD S&P 500 High Dividend S&P 500 High Momentum Value TR USD S&P 500 Low Volatility S&P 500 Low Volatility High Div S&P 500 Low Volatility Rate Rep S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 TR USD S&P 500 Minimum Volatility NR USD S&P 500 Momentum S&P 500 Paris-Aligned Climate Index S&P 500 Paris-Aligned Climate USD S&P 500 Pure Growth S&P 500 Pure Value S&P 500 Qua, Val & Mom Multi-Fct NR USD S&P 500 Quality S&P 500 Quality High Dividend S&P 500 Revenue-Weighted S&P 500 Sec/Utilities S&P 500 Shariah Index S&P 500 Top 50 S&P 500 Value S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll S&P 500 VIX Mid Term Futures S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures S&P 500/MarketAxess IG Corp Bond USD S&P 500® Ex-Energy S&P 600 Managed Risk 2.0 TR USD S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted S&P 900 Growth S&P 900 Value S&P Aero&Defense Select Industry S&P AMT Free Municipal Series 2021 DEC S&P AMT Free Municipal Series 2022 DEC S&P AMT Free Municipal Series 2023 DEC S&P AMT-Fr Mn Sr Clb-Adj Dec 2026 TR USD S&P AMT-Fr Mn Sr Clb-Adj Dec 2027 TR USD S&P AMT-Fr Mn Sr Clb-Adj Dec 2028 TR USD S&P AMT-Free Muni Series 2020 S&P AMT-Free Muni Series Dec 2024 TR USD S&P AMT-Free Muni Series Dec 2025 TR USD S&P Asia 50 S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI S&P Bal Eq & Bd Moderate TR USD S&P Banks Select Industry S&P Biotechnology Select Industry S&P BMI EM Low Volatility S&P BMI Intl Dev Low Volatility S&P BMI North American Natural Resources S&P BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR S&P BNY Mellon World Classic ADR S&P California AMT-Free S&P Capital Markets Select Indust S&P China 500 TR USD S&P China BMI S&P Chinese Renminbi S&P Com Srvs Sel Sec Dly Cp 25/20 NR USD S&P Comm Prod Oil &Gas Exp & Prod S&P Comm Srvs Select Sec USD S&P Commodity Producers Agribusiness S&P Commodity Producers Gold S&P Communication Services Select Sector S&P Completion S&P Cons Disc Slct Daily Cap25/20 NR USD S&P Cons Staples Slct Cap 25/20 S&P Consumer Disc Select Sector Index S&P Consumer Staples Select Sector S&P Dev Ex-Korea LMCap PA Climate USD S&P Dev ExUS Div & Free CF Yld TR USD S&P Developed Ex US BMI S&P Developed Ex US Property S&P Developed Ex US Under USD2 Billion S&P Devlp ex-US Catholic Values USD S&P Diversified Trends Indicator S&P EM 100 Managed Risk 2.0 TR USD S&P EM Cap Rng<2 Bil S&P EM Div and Free CF Yield S&P EM Dividend Opportunities S&P Emerg Mkts High Yld Divi Aristocrats S&P Emerging BMI S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure NR S&P Energy Select Sector Index S&P Energy Slct Daily Capp 25/20 S&P Enhded Yld Nor Amer Preferred Stock S&P EPAC ExKor LarMdCp Mgd Rk 2.0 TR USD S&P Euro High Yield Dividend Aristocrats S&P Europe 350 S&P Europe Ex-U.K. LargeMidCap EUR S&P Europe LMCap PA Climate EUR S&P Eurozone LargeMid P-A Climate NR EUR S&P Financial Select Sector Index S&P Financials Slct Dly Cap 25/20 S&P Glb 1200 Cons Stpl Sec Cpd S&P Glb Dividend Aristocrats Qlt Income S&P Glb1200ComSrv4.5/22.5/45 Ca S&P Global 100 S&P Global 1200 Cons Disc Sec Cap USD S&P Global 1200 Financials S&P Global 1200 Industrials S&P Global 1200 Sec/Energy S&P Global 1200 Sec/Health Care S&P Global 1200 Sec/Info Tech S&P Global 1200 Sec/Materials S&P Global Clean Energy S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats S&P Global Ex US Property S&P Global Infrastructure S&P Global Luxury Index S&P Global Natural Resources S&P Global Timber and Forestry S&P Global Water S&P Green Bond USD Select S&P GSCI S&P GSCI Brent Crude S&P GSCI Crude Oil S&P GSCI Crude Oil TR S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll TR S&P GSCI Egy & Mtl Cap Com 35/20 S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity S&P GSCI Gold S&P GSCI Natural Gas S&P GSCI Silver S&P Health Care Equip Select Industry S&P Health Care Select Sector S&P Health Care Sev Sec Industry S&P Health Care Slct Dly Cap25/20 S&P High Income Infrastructure S&P High Yield Dividend Aristcrts PR USD S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats S&P Homebuilders Select Industry S&P Indian Rupee S&P Industrial Select Sector Index S&P Industrials Slct Dly Cap25/20 NR USD S&P Insurance Select Indusy S&P International Corp Bd S&P International Dividend Opportunities S&P International Preferred Stock S&P Internet Select Industry S&P Kensho Clean Power S&P Kensho Final Frontiers TR USD S&P Kensho Future Security S&P Kensho Intelli Infrastructure S&P Kensho New Eco Composite S&P Kensho Smart Transportation TR USD S&P Latin America 40 S&P Listed Private Equity NR USD S&P Materials Select Sector Index S&P Materials Slct Dly Cap 25/20 S&P Merger Arbitrage S&P Metals&Mining Select Industry S&P Midcap 400 S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Arist S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted S&P MidCap 400 ESG S&P MidCap 400 Growth S&P MidCap 400 Hgh Mmntm Value TR USD S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility S&P MidCap 400 Momentum S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value S&P MidCap 400 Quality S&P MidCap 400 Revenue-Weighted S&P MidCap 400 Value S&P MLP S&P MLP PR USD UBS S&P National AMT Free Municipal Bond S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond S&P North American Expanded Tech Sector S&P North American Expanded TechSoftware S&P North American Natural Resources S&P North American Tech Networking S&P Oil&Gas Equip&Svcs Select Industry S&P Oil&Gas Explor&Prodn Select Industry S&P Pan Asia Dividend Aristocrats S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry S&P Quality Developed Ex US Large Mid S&P Real Estate Select Sector S&P Regional Banks Select Indust S&P Retail Select Industry S&P S/T National AMT Free Muni S&P SC 600 Cap Fin&RE TR USD S&P SC 600 Cap Util&Comm Srv TR USD S&P SC 600 Hgh Mmntm Value TR USD S&P SC 600 Low Vol Hi Div TR USD S&P Select Frontier S&P Select Sec Cap 20% Fincl Serv NR USD S&P Select Sector Capped 20% Comm S&P Semiconductors Select Industry S&P Small 600 Cap HealthCare S&P Small 600 Capped Cons Disc S&P Small 600 Capped Cons Staples S&P Small 600 Capped Energy S&P Small 600 Capped Industrials S&P Small 600 Capped Materials S&P Small 600Cap Info Tech S&P Smallcap 600 S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weighted S&P SmallCap 600 ESG S&P SmallCap 600 Growth S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility S&P SmallCap 600 Momentum S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value S&P SmallCap 600 Quality TR USD S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted S&P SmallCap 600 Value S&P SMIT 40 S&P Soft&Sevs Select Industry S&P Strategic Futures S&P Target Risk Aggressive S&P Target Risk Conservative S&P Target Risk Growth S&P Target Risk Moderate S&P Tech Div Aristocrats USD S&P Technology Hardware Sel Ind S&P Technology Select Sector Index S&P Technology Slct Dly Cap25/20 NR USD S&P Telecom Select Industry S&P Transportation Select Industry S&P UK High Yield Dividend Aristocrats S&P United States REIT S&P US Hi Quality Preferred Stock TR USD S&P US HY Low Volatility Corp Bond S&P US Preferred Stock S&P US Spin-Off TR USD S&P US TMI S&P Utilities Select Sector Index S&P Utilities Slct Daily Cap25/20 NR USD S&P/ASX 200 S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Salt High truBeta™ US Market GR USD Salt Low truBeta US Market TR USD Salt truVol US LC Dynamic Hedge USD SB Dev AP ex-JPN MulB MulS 4F ERC TR USD SB EM x-IND HFI MBetaMStra EW MBA NR EUR SB Ext DEV Eur MulB MulS 4Fct ERC TR USD SB Japan MultiB MultiS 4Fct ERC TR USD SB US Mul-Beta Mul-Strat 4Fct ERC TR USD Schwab 1000 TR USD Sci-Beta Dvlp MuBeta MuStgy EqWt SciBeta USHFID MBMS 6F4S EWMBAL NR USD SCIENTIFIC BETA DEV MB MS ERC 4 FAC Scientific Beta Extd DE MB MS ERC NR EUR Scntf Beta US MB Mt-Stra Eql-Wt SG CTA SG Gbl Qlty Income SGI Pan Africa SGI Rise of the Robots NR USD Shiller Barclays CAPE US Core Sector Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sec Value NR Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sec Value NRUSD Shiller Barclays CAPE® EurpSecVal Short Markit iBoxx $ Trsy 7-10Y ShortMDAX Silver London PM Fixing PR USD Siren Large Cap Blend TR USD SIX SBI Corporate SIX SBI Domestic Government Mid 1-3 SIX SBI Domestic Government Mid 3-7 SIX SBI Domestic Government Mid 7-15 SIX SBI FGN R AAA-BBB 1-5Yr SIX SBI FGN R AAA-BBB 5-10Yr SIX SLI Swiss Leaders SIX SMI SIX SMI Mid SIX SPI SIX SPI Mid Cap SIX SPI Select Dividend 20 SIX SXI Real Estate Broad TR CHF SIX SXI Real Estate Funds Broad TR CHF SME-ChiNext 100 SMI Daily Short Leverage S-Network BlackSwan Core TR USD S-Network Composite Closed-End S-Network Composite Closed-End PR USD S-Network Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs S-Network Interntional Sector Dvdnd Dogs S-Network Municipal Fix Incm CEF S-Network REIT Dividend Dogs S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs S-Network Space TR USD SoFi Social 50 TR USD Solactive 10Y US Trsy Ft D 1x Lvg ER USD Solactive Autonomous & Elec Vehcl NR USD Solactive AXI Lqd Ctgnt Cap GM TR EUR Solactive Battery Value-Chain NR USD Solactive Bund Daily -1x Inverse ER EUR Solactive Bund Daily 1x Leveraged ER EUR Solactive Bund Daily -2x Inverse Solactive Bund Daily 2x Leveraged ER EUR Solactive Bund Daily 2x Leveraged GR EUR Solactive Candriam Ft Su Sov EurB TR EUR Solactive Candriam FT Sus EMU Eq NR EUR Solactive Candriam FT Sus Eurp Eq NR EUR Solactive Candriam FT Sus Jap Eq NR EUR Solactive Candriam FT SusCor EurB TR EUR Solactive Clean Water NR USD Solactive Cloud Technology EW Solactive Core DM Europe exUK L&M NR EUR Solactive core DM L&M NR USD Solactive Core DM Pacf xJAP L&M NR USD Solactive Core Japan L&M NR USD Solactive Core US L&M NR USD Solactive Digital Payments Index Solactive E-commerce Index Solactive eCommerce Logistics NR USD Solactive Elc Vhcles & Fte Mty USD Solactive EM Consumer Technology Solactive EM Healthcare Solactive Equileap Gb Gd Ey 100 NR USD Solactive Equileap Gbl Gender Eqa NR USD Solactive Euro Corporates 0-3 Y Liq EUR Solactive Euro IG Corporate Solactive Euro Overnight Return Solactive Euro Sustainability Solactive European Equity Solactive Eurozone Gov Bond Solactive Eurozone Rendite + 1-10 Bd Solactive Fed Fds Effective Rate Solactive Gbl Pure Gold Miners Solactive Gbl Uranium&Nclr Cmpnts TR USD Solactive GBS CAN Lar&Mid Cap NR USD Solactive GBS DM Euro Large&Mid Cap Solactive GBS DM Eurp L & M EUR NR EUR Solactive GBS DM ex NA L&M C TR USD Solactive GBS DM Large & Mid USD NR USD Solactive GBS DM Large&Mid Cap Solactive GBS EM Large & Mid Cap TR USD Solactive GBS GER Lar&Mid Cap NR USD Solactive GBS HK Large&Mid Cap NR USD Solactive GBS Japan Large & Mid NR JPY Solactive GBS JPN Lar&Mid Cap Solactive GBS UK Lar&Mid Cap NR USD Solactive GBS US Large & Mid NR USD Solactive GBS US Large & Mid TR USD Solactive Genomics Index Solactive Germany 30 Solactive Glb SuperDiv REIT Solactive Gld Mners Cstm Fctrs TR USD Solactive Global Copper Miners Solactive Global Equity Solactive Global Fertilizers/Potash Solactive Global Gold Exp&Dvlp TR USD Solactive Global Lithium Solactive Global Silver Miners Solactive Global SuperDividend Solactive Green Bond EUR USD IG TR EUR Solactive Grn ESG EUR USD IG EUR TR EUR Solactive Guru Solactive Hydrogen Economy Index Solactive Innovative Technologies TR USD Solactive Long Term Care Index Solactive Mdy Aly IG EUR Slt Crt TR EUR Solactive Mittelst&Mid Deutsch Solactive MLP&Energy Infrastructure Solactive Muni Infrastructure Rev Bond Solactive Obesity Index Solactive Organics Index Solactive Pharma Breakthrough V NR USD Solactive Power FactorTM High Dividend Solactive Preferred Stock ETF USD Solactive Remote Work USD Solactive Smart City Index NR EUR Solactive Smart Factory NR EUR Solactive Social Media Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth TR USD Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth TR USD Solactive Spain 40 Solactive Sustainable World Solactive Swiss Large Cap NR CHF Solactive Telemedicine & Dig Health USD Solactive US Enrgy Infras MLP Solactive US ESG Minimum Variance NR EUR Solactive US Founder-Run Compn TR USD Solactive US High Div Low Vol Solactive US Large Cap Equal Weight Solactive US MicroSec Big Banks TR USD Solactive US MicroSectors Big Oil TR USD Solactive US Real Estate Bond Index Solactive US Small Cap High Div Solactive US Small Cap High Div PR USD Solactive US Tr YC Stp 2-5vs10-30 USD Solactive US Treasury 7-10 Year Q S USD Solactive US Treasury Bond TR USD Solactive US Trsy B Ft D -2x Invs ER USD Solactive USD China Corporate HY Bd USD Solactive USD Dly x7 Stpnr 2-10 NR USD Solactive USD HY Corp Total Mkt 0-5Y Solactive USD HY Corp Total Mkt HighBeta Solactive USD HY Corp Total Mkt Low Beta Solactive USD HY Corporates Total Market Solactive USD IG Corp TR USD Solactive Video Games & Esports Index Solactive-ProShres Brks&Mrtr RtlS TR USD SONIA SPADE Defense TR USD SPECTURM Large US Sector Momentm SSE 50 A Share NR CNY SSGA Gender Diversity SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility STOXX AI Glb Artfc Intlgc ADTV5 NR EUR Stoxx China A 900 Min Var Uncons AM STOXX Europe 50 STOXX Europe 50 NR EUR STOXX Europe 50 PR EUR STOXX Europe 600 STOXX Europe 600 Auto&Part NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Banks NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Bas Matls NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Basic Recources NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Const&Materials NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Equal Weight NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X STOXX Europe 600 Financial Svc NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Food&Beverage NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 GR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Health Care NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Indl Gd&Svcs NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Insurance NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Media NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Oil&Gas NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Autos&Parts NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Banks NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Basic Res NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Chemicals NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Cons&Matls NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Fincl Svcs NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Food&Bev NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Health Care NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Ind Gd&Sv NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Insurance NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Media NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Oil & Gas NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Per&Hus Gd NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Retail NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Technology NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Tele NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Trav&Leis NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Optm Utilities NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Par-A Bench TR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Pers&Hld Gds NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Real Estate Cap NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Real Estate NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Retail NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Retail NR USD STOXX Europe 600 Technology NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Telecom NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Travel&Leisure NR EUR STOXX Europe 600 Utilities NR EUR STOXX Europe Large 200 NR EUR STOXX Europe Mid 200 NR EUR STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 NR EUR STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 NR USD STOXX Europe Small 200 NR EUR STOXX Europe Strong Growth 20 STOXX Europe Strong Style Com 40 STOXX Europe Strong Value 20 STOXX Europe TMI NR USD STOXX Glb Elctrc Vhcl&Drvng Tech Stoxx Global Automation&Robotics NR USD STOXX Global Breakthrough Healthcare STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure NR USD STOXX Global Digital Security STOXX Global ESG Impact PR USD STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 NR EUR STOXX Global Smart City Infra NR USD STOXX USA ESG Impact PR USD StrataQuant Consumer Disc StrataQuant Consumer Staples StrataQuant Energy StrataQuant Financials StrataQuant Health Care StrataQuant Industrials StrataQuant Materials StrataQuant Technology StrataQuant Utilities SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity SummerHaven Private Equity Strategy USD SummerHaven Prv Eq Ntrl Rs Strt USD SummerhHaven Copper SXI Real Estate Funds Syntax Stratified LargeCap TR USD Syntax Stratified MidCap TR USD Syntax Stratified SmallCap TR USD Tel Aviv SE TA 35 NR USD Teucrium Agricultural ER USD Teucrium Corn PR USD Teucrium Soybean Teucrium Sugar Teucrium Wheat TFMS HIPS TR USD The Capital Strength Thomson Reuters Mth Eurp Fcs Covt TR EUR TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value TIAA ESG USA Small Cap TOBAM Max Div Emerging Markets TR USD TOBAM Max Div USA TOPIX TOPIX Tortoise North American Pipeline TReuters StarMine Afty W Leaders TR USD TReuters/CoreCommo CRB Ex-Agr NR USD TReuters/CoreCommo CRB Ex-Energy TReuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR EUR TrimTabs DF Risk Mng FCF Inno TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tact HY U.S. Gbl Go Gold&Prec MetalMiners TR USD U.S. Global Jets UBS Bbg CMBCOM OpfStgyxPM 2.5 Lvg NR USD UBS Bloomberg BCOM Const Mat Cmdt TR USD UBS Bloomberg CMCI Agriculture UBS Bloomberg CMCI Composite UBS Bloomberg CMCI Ex Ag and Liv Capped UBS Bloomberg CMCI Food UBS Bloomberg CMCI Gold UBS Bloomberg CMCI Silver UBS Bloomberg CMCI WTI Cr Oil hdg UBS Bloomberg CMCI WTI Crude Oil US Equity Defensive Covered Call USD US Equity Defensive Put Write USD US ESG Minimum Variance NR USD USREX US Diversified RE TR USD Validea Market Legends USD Value Line 100 Value Line Dividend VanEck Natural Resources VelocityShares Daily 4X Long AUD/USD USD VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF/USD USD VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR/USD USD VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP/USD USD VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY/USD USD VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD/AUD USD VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD/CHF USD VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD/EUR USD VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD/GBP USD VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD/JPY USD Vesper US LC S-T Rvrsl TR USD Victory Intl Volatility Weighted BRI Victory US LCap Hgh Div Vol Weight BRI Victory US LMCap Volatility Weighted BRI Victory US SC Volatility Weighted BRI Vident Core International Equity Vident Core U.S. Bond Index Vident Core US Stock Volshares Large Cap TR USD VSTOXX S-T Futures Inverse Invtb ER USD VSTOXX S-T Futures Investable ER USD Water Island M&A hdg TR USD Well Fargo MLP Ex-Energy Wells Fargo Business Devlpm Cmpny PR USD Wells Fargo Business Devlpmt Cmpny Wells Fargo Div Bsnss Dvlp Cmpy PR USD Wells Fargo Hyb&Pref Flo&Var Rate Wells Fargo Hybrid&Pref Agg Wells Fargo Hybrid&Pref ex Fin Wells Fargo Hybrid&Pref Secs Finc Wells Fargo MLP Ex Energy WellsFargo DvHb&PrfScFlt&VarRt NR USD Wiener Borse ATX Wiener Borse ATX TR EUR WilderHill Clean Energy Index WilderHill NewEnergy GLB Innovate WisdomTree Asia Pacific Ex Japan WisdomTree Battery Solutions TR USD WisdomTree China Ex-St-Own Etp WisdomTree Dividend WisdomTree Dividend Ex Financials WisdomTree Dynamic L/S U.S. Eq WisdomTree Dynm Curcy Hdg Intl Eq TR USD WisdomTree Dynm Curcy Hdg Intl SC TR USD WisdomTree EM Asia Equity Income WisdomTree EM ex-St-Own Eprises WisdomTree EM High Dividend UCITS WisdomTree EM Small Cap Dividend UCITS WisdomTree Euro Small Cap Dividend UCITS WisdomTree Europe Equity Income WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS WisdomTree Europe Hedged SC Equity WisdomTree Europe Quality Div Grw WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend WisdomTree Eurozon Qua Div Growth WisdomTree Gbl Dev Qua Div Growth WisdomTree Gbl ex-US Qual Div Grw WisdomTree Germany Equity WisdomTree Germany Equity TR EUR WisdomTree Global Ex US Real Estate WisdomTree Global High Dividend WisdomTree Growth Leaders TR USD WisdomTree High Dividend WisdomTree India Earnings WisdomTree India ex-St-Owned Etp USD WisdomTree India Quality WisdomTree International Equity WisdomTree International High Div WisdomTree Intl Dividend Ex Financials WisdomTree Intl Hdgd Qual Div Grw WisdomTree Intl LargeCap Dividend WisdomTree Intl MidCap Dividend WisdomTree Intl Qual Div Growth WisdomTree Intl SmallCap Dividend WisdomTree Japan Dividend UCITS WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity UCITS WisdomTree Japan Hedged Sm Cap Eq WisdomTree Japan SC Dividend WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend WisdomTree Large Cap Div WisdomTree Mid Cap Dividend WisdomTree Middle East Dividend WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend NR USD WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap WisdomTree U.S. MidCap WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor TR USD WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap WisdomTree UK Equity Income WisdomTree US Corporate Bond TR USD WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS WisdomTree US High Yield Corp Bd TR USD WisdomTree US HY Corp Bd 0 Dur TR USD WisdomTree US Quality Div Growth UCITS WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Gr WisdomTree US SC Quality Dividend Growth WisdomTree US Short-T HY Corp Bd TR USD WisdomTree US Short-term Corp Bd TR USD WM/Reuters AUD Closing Spot Rate WM/Reuters CAD Closing Spot Rate WM/Reuters CHF Closing Spot Rate WM/Reuters GBP Closing Spot Rate WM/Reuters JPY Closing Spot Rate WM/Reuters RMB Closing Spot Rate WM/Reuters SEK Closing Spot Rate WM/Reuters SGD Closing Spot Rate World Alternative Energy CW World Water CW WTI Light Sweet Crude Oil XOUT US Large Cap TR USD Zacks High Income MLP Zacks Mid Cap Core Zacks Multi-Asset Income

Volumen:

Alle < 5 Mio. 5 - 10 Mio. 10 - 50 Mio. 50 - 100 Mio. 100 - 500 Mio. 500 - 1’000 Mio. 1’000 - 5’000 Mio. > 5’000 Mio.

Mindestalter:

Alle 6 Monate 1 Jahr 2 Jahre 3 Jahre 5 Jahre 10 Jahre

Sortieren nach:

Name 1-Jahresperformance 3-Jahresperformance 5-Jahresperformance

Suchen