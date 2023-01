Dash 2 Trade Vorverkauf überschreitet 14 Millionen $: Letzte Chance vor CEX-Listings am 11. Januar

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT



Wednesday, 11th of January



9:30 am UTC

Liquidity will be placed in Uniswap



10:00 am UTC

Claim goes live to retrieve purchased tokens on the D2T website

Trading goes live on https://t.co/HValaleiMQ, LBANK, BitMart & Uniswap



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/rud5Iah6RA