ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Being Held Virtually March 9-10, 2021

WESTON, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President, is an invited speaker at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference is being held virtually March9-10, 2021. Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of ZyVersa's inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, and Phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a novel candidate for orphan renal disease, FSGS.

To learn more about ZyVersa's novel inflammasome inhibitor, please schedule a meeting via the H.C. Wainwright Portal.

Mr. Glover's presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 AM EST.

To learn more about ZyVersa and its novel inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, or its phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for renal disease, please schedule a 1 on 1 virtual meeting with ZyVersa using the conference portal.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zyversa-therapeutics-ceo-stephen-c-glover-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-global-life-sciences-conference-being-held-virtually-march-9-10-2021-301239867.html

SOURCE ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.