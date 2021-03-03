SMI 10’772 -0.4%  SPI 13’433 -0.4%  Dow 31’463 0.2%  DAX 14’080 0.3%  Euro 1.1087 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.1%  Gold 1’719 -1.1%  Bitcoin 47’131 6.5%  Dollar 0.9185 0.4%  Öl 64.6 3.1% 

03.03.2021 18:55:00

ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Being Held Virtually March 9-10, 2021

WESTON, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President, is an invited speaker at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference is being held virtually March9-10, 2021.  Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of ZyVersa's inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, and Phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a novel candidate for orphan renal disease, FSGS.

Stephen C. Glover, Founder, CEO, and President, ZyVersa Therapeutics

To learn more about ZyVersa's novel inflammasome inhibitor, please schedule a meeting via the H.C. Wainwright Portal.

Mr. Glover's presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 AM EST.

To learn more about ZyVersa and its novel inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, or its phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for renal disease, please schedule a 1 on 1 virtual meeting with ZyVersa using the conference portal.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Variant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zyversa-therapeutics-ceo-stephen-c-glover-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-global-life-sciences-conference-being-held-virtually-march-9-10-2021-301239867.html

SOURCE ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:44 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:13 SMI setzt Erholung fort
02.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
02.03.21 Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV
02.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable BRC auf ESG Indizes - jetzt zeichnen
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lindt&Sprüngli-Aktie steigt dennoch: Gewinneinbruch in 2020 wegen Corona
Clean Power Capital will an der NASDAQ durchstarten
Musk sorgt mit Tweet für Blutbad am Kryptomarkt - und verliert 15 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag
Ministerium: BioNTech und Pfizer üben Rückruf von Impfstoffen - Aktien uneins
Dufry-Aktie in Rot: Dufry erhält Konzessionen für Flughafen in Jamaika
Wall Street letztlich mit Abschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Vifor Pharma-Aktie fällt zurück: Corona-Jahr 2020 durchwachsen abgeschlossen
SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
ams-Aktie sinkt: ams investiert in ein neues Forschungszentrum in den USA
Swiss Life-Aktie nach Zahlen freundlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit