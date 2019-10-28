ZYNERBA CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ("Zynerba" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZYNE) between March 11, 2019, and September 17, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Zynerba securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Zynerba Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zygel was proving unsafe and not well-tolerated in the BELIEVE 1 Trial; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable, heightened risk that Zynerba would fail to secure the necessary regulatory approvals for commercializing Zygel for the treatment of DEE in children and adolescents; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On September 18, 2019, during pre-market hours, Zynerba issued a press release announcing results from the BELIEVE 1 Trial evaluating topical gel Zygel in children and adolescents with DEE (the September 2019 Press Release).

While Zynerba asserted that Zygel was well-tolerated in the September 2019 Press Release, it also disclosed that, among patients enrolled in the BELIEVE 1 Trial, the rate of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) was 96%, the rate of treatment related adverse events (TRAEs) was 60%, and there were ten patients who reported serious adverse events (SAEs), of which, two SAEs (lower respiratory tract infection and status epilepticus) were determined to be possibly related to treatment.

On this news, Zynerba's stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 21.77%, to close at $8.84 per share on September 18, 2019.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

