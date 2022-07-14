|
15.07.2022 00:11:00
Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield™ Inactivates Monkeypox for the Collection and Transportation of Samples
IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corp., in collaboration with the Institute of Virology, University Medical Center Freiburg, Germany, demonstrated data showing their DNA/RNA Shield™ Inactivating Transport Medium (ITM) completely inactivated recent Monkeypox virus isolates.
This data comes at a critical time as Monkeypox cases continue to climb worldwide and scientists are seeking methods to safely collect and transport samples without compromising the genetic integrity. Monkeypox testing is primarily performed via PCR from a swabbed lesion.
The DNA/RNA Shield™ product line includes sample collection, preservation, and transportation devices for specimens used in research and infectious disease testing workflows. DNA/RNA Shield™ has enabled researchers to conduct infectious disease research and testing over the past decade, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zymo Research offers several devices that can be filled with DNA/RNA Shield™, including the popular SafeCollect™ Swab Collection Kit. The SafeCollect™ Swab Collection Kits contain a collection swab and a patented tube that features a safety seal to prevent accidental spillage, contact, and/or ingestion of the sample stabilization medium, making it ideal for at-home sample collection.
Learn more about Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield SafeCollect™ Sample Collection Kits here.
About Zymo Research Corp.
Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. The company's vision "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is reflected in all of its products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, diagnostic devices, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies that are high quality and simple to use. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zymo-researchs-dnarna-shield-inactivates-monkeypox-for-the-collection-and-transportation-of-samples-301587155.html
SOURCE Zymo Research Corp.
