Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’804 -0.9%  SPI 13’929 -0.9%  Dow 30’630 -0.5%  DAX 12’520 -1.9%  Euro 0.9857 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’397 -1.7%  Gold 1’710 -1.5%  Bitcoin 20’152 1.8%  Dollar 0.9839 0.0%  Öl 99.7 -0.1% 
1 Aktie gratis

15.07.2022 00:11:00

Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield™ Inactivates Monkeypox for the Collection and Transportation of Samples

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corp., in collaboration with the Institute of Virology, University Medical Center Freiburg, Germany, demonstrated data showing their DNA/RNA Shield Inactivating Transport Medium (ITM) completely inactivated recent Monkeypox virus isolates.

DNA/RNA Shield™ Inactivating Transport Medium (ITM) completely inactivated Monkeypox virus isolates.

This data comes at a critical time as Monkeypox cases continue to climb worldwide and scientists are seeking methods to safely collect and transport samples without compromising the genetic integrity. Monkeypox testing is primarily performed via PCR from a swabbed lesion.

A viral plaque assay demonstrating the inactivation of Monkeypox virus after exposure to Zymo Research’s DNA/RNA Shield™ reagent.

The DNA/RNA Shield product line includes sample collection, preservation, and transportation devices for specimens used in research and infectious disease testing workflows. DNA/RNA Shield has enabled researchers to conduct infectious disease research and testing over the past decade, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zymo Research offers several devices that can be filled with DNA/RNA Shield, including the popular SafeCollect Swab Collection Kit. The SafeCollect Swab Collection Kits contain a collection swab and a patented tube that features a safety seal to prevent accidental spillage, contact, and/or ingestion of the sample stabilization medium, making it ideal for at-home sample collection.

Learn more about Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield SafeCollect Sample Collection Kits here.

View the data sheet.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. The company's vision "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is reflected in all of its products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, diagnostic devices, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies that are high quality and simple to use. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zymo-researchs-dnarna-shield-inactivates-monkeypox-for-the-collection-and-transportation-of-samples-301587155.html

SOURCE Zymo Research Corp.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

14.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
14.07.22 US-Pharmakonzern Merck plant Zukauf von Krebsspezialisten
14.07.22 Marktüberblick: DAX schloss leicht schwächer
14.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
14.07.22 SMI - Erholungsbewegung beendet?
14.07.22 US-Berichtssaison Teil I – Abgeschwächtes Wachstum / US-Berichtssaison Teil II – Energie-Sektor legt kräftig zu
14.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Delta misses ✈️ Stocks whipsaw 📊 Bank earnings 💸 Producer inflation💡 USD strength📈
12.07.22 Preview – 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022 | BX Swiss TV
08.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’256.78 17.24 USSM6U
Short 11’489.76 12.53 WSSMBU
Short 11’846.46 8.83 WSSM2U
SMI-Kurs: 10’803.64 14.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’318.14 18.42 JSSMVU
Long 10’032.07 12.39 DSSMQU
Long 9’539.54 7.95 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Banken im Blick: US-Börsen schliessen nach Aufholjagd uneinheitlich -- SMI letztendlich leichter -- DAX zum Handelsschluss unter Druck -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Von der Konkurrenz überholt? Ford und General Motors könnten an Marktführer Tesla vorbeiziehen
Swatch-Aktie fällt dennoch an die Nulllinie zurück: Swatch kann Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr klar steigern
Swiss Steel-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Swiss Steel kann sich über eine markante Gewinnsteigerung im zweiten Quartal freuen
Franken-Euro-Parität zeitweise überschritten: Wird der Franken noch stärker?
Diese Tipps gibt Shark Tank-Star Kevin O'Leary jungen Tradern
JPMorgan-Aktie mit deutlichen Abschlägen: JPMorgan unterbricht Aktienrückkauf wegen Gewinnrückgang
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger im Sinkflug
SNB-Aktie fester: SNB warnt vor Kürzung der Ausschüttungen an Bund und Kantone
Goldpreis: US-Inflationsschock kann Goldpreis nicht zu Steigerung verhelfen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit