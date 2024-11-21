Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Zymeworks Aktie
21.11.2024

Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zymeworks
14.54 USD -1.59%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on December 3 at 1:30 pm Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY.
  • Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a panel discussion titled: ‘Novel Antibody Mechanisms in Oncology’ on December 3 at 3:15 pm ET in Miami, FL.
  • 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on December 4 at 7:55 am ET in Coral Gables, FL.
  • 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings on January 13-16, 2025, and a corporate presentation on January 16 at 8:15 am Pacific Time (PT) in San Francisco, CA.

In addition, Zymeworks will present an update on its preclinical research programs at their Research & Development Day, taking place virtually and in-person on December 12, 2024, in New York, NY. This event, led by Paul Moore, PhD, Zymeworks’ Chief Scientific Officer, will feature:

  • Updates on our portfolio of solid tumor targeting antibody-drug conjugates and T-cell Engager (TCE) molecules, featuring key opinion leaders from these therapeutic areas who will join the Company’s management team to discuss ongoing R&D and clinical activities;
  • Candidate nomination from our Trispecific TCE platform as the last product candidate in our '5 by 5' R&D strategy; and
  • Strategy and rationale for potential expansion into new therapeutic areas in hematological cancers and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and preclinical development progress on potential investigational new drug applications for new product candidates in 2026 and beyond.

To register your participation for Zymeworks’ Research & Development Day, please click here.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval of Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use for the treatment of adults with previously-treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) biliary tract cancer (BTC). Ziihera is the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive BTC in the U.S. A BLA has also been accepted for review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of wholly-owned product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 are now actively recruiting with investigational new drug applications for ZW220 and ZW251 planned for 2025. In addition to Zymeworks’ pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar
Director, Investor Relations
(604) 678-1388?
ir@zymeworks.com?? 

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
(604) 678-1388?
media@zymeworks.com


