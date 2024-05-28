Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’920 -0.3%  SPI 15’929 -0.3%  Dow 39’070 0.0%  DAX 18’771 0.0%  Euro 0.9910 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’051 -0.2%  Gold 2’345 -0.2%  Bitcoin 62’362 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9105 -0.4%  Öl 83.3 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Fraport-Aktie fester: Fraport bei internationalen Ausbauprojekten im Plan
Minuszeichen in Zürich: So entwickelt sich der SMI mittags
Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX mit Gewinnen
Pluszeichen in Wien: ATX am Mittag im Aufwind
Schwacher Handel: LUS-DAX gibt mittags nach
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Zymeworks Aktie [Valor: 122276466 / ISIN: US98985Y1082]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2024 12:30:00

Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

finanzen.net zero Zymeworks-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Zymeworks
8.72 USD 0.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings on June 5-6 and a fireside chat on June 5 at 10:30 am Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY.
  • Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on June 12 at 2:00 pm ET in Miami, FL.
  • Citi’s 2024 European Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings on June 20.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. A Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking accelerated approval for the HER2-targeted bispecific antibody zanidatamab as a treatment for previously-treated, unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic HER2-positive biliary tract cancer (BTC) has been submitted. If approved, zanidatamab would be the first HER2-targeted treatment specifically approved for BTC in the U.S. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics across multiple novel targets in indications that represent areas of significant unmet medical need. In addition to Zymeworks’ wholly owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar
Director, Investor Relations
(604) 678-1388
ir@zymeworks.com?? 

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
(604) 678-1388
media@zymeworks.com


Analysen zu Zymeworks Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:

🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike

Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:54 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
09:25 SMI schnuppert wieder an 12.000er-Marke
09:19 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Etwas fester zum Wochenstart
27.05.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: „PCE-Daten“ im Fokus – Geldpolitik bleibt bestimmende Thematik
27.05.24 Rückversicherer – Die Versicherer von Versicherungen
24.05.24 Webinar: The role of sustainable investing in tomorrow’s market
23.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf L"Oreal SA, AXA SA, Alcon Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
23.05.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’449.52 19.61 ASSM8U
Short 12’692.16 13.91 7CSSMU
Short 13’197.17 8.76 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’914.39 28.05.2024 12:32:30
Long 11’480.00 19.74
Long 11’190.68 13.44 UBSY9U
Long 10’730.18 8.93 SSRMOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie im Plus: Ermotti-Nachfolge soll bei UBS offenbar intern geklärt werden
Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
MSCI World-Index im Fokus: MicroStrategy kurz vor Aufnahme
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger reagiert am Mittag positiv
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
GameStop-Aktie klettert weiter nach Aktienverkauf im dreistelligen Millionenwert - Auch weitere Meme-Aktien im Aufwind
Bitcoin im Rentenfonds: US-Bundesstaat investiert Millionen in Bitcoin-ETFs
El Salvadors Bitcoin-Bestände: Neue Tracking-Seite bietet Live-Einblick
ETH-Wale erhöhen ihre Bestände: Ein Anzeichen für wachsendes Vertrauen in Ethereum?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit