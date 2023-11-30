Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'846 0.4%  SPI 14'227 0.4%  Dow 35'430 0.0%  DAX 16'248 0.5%  Euro 0.9562 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'389 0.4%  Gold 2'039 -0.3%  Bitcoin 33'154 0.4%  Dollar 0.8751 0.2%  Öl 84.2 1.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Julius Bär10248496Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Bayer10367293ABB1222171Holcim1221405ams24924656DocMorris4261528
Top News
Einschätzung des Insolvenzverwalters zur SIGNA-Insolvenz dauert voraussichtlich noch Wochen
Siemens-Aktie gesucht : ELL vereinbart Rahmenvertrag über 200 Vectrons
Aurubuis-Aktie knapp im Plus: Aurubis wurde bestohlen - Anklage gegen mutmassliche Diebe erhoben
Citigroup-Aktie, JPMorgan-Aktie, BoA-Aktie & Co.: Citigroup streicht weitere Stellen - wie steht es um die Wall Street-Banken?
Ford-Aktie vorbörslich fester: Jahresprognose nach unten konkretisiert
Suche...
0% Kommission

Zymeworks Aktie [Valor: 122276466 / ISIN: US98985Y1082]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.11.2023 14:30:00

Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

finanzen.net zero Zymeworks-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Zymeworks
8.82 USD 1.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in an upcoming investor conference:

  • 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings on January 8-11, 2024 and a corporate presentation on January 11th, 2024 at 8:15 am Pacific Time. The presentation and webcast will be available on Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME) is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference for people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other serious diseases. Zymeworks' complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each of BeiGene and Jazz with exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in global Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials as a treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks' next clinical candidate, zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49), is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ and ZymeLink™ Auristatin technologies. Zanidatamab zovodotin is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with a variety of HER2-expressing, HER2-amplified or HER2-mutant cancers. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both ADC and multispecific antibodies (MSAT). In addition to Zymeworks' wholly owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar
Director, Investor Relations
(604) 678-1388
ir@zymeworks.com?

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove
Director, Corporate Communications
(604) 678-1388
media@zymeworks.com

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Zymeworks Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zymeworks Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit @TimSchaeferMedia – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:04 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
09:45 UBS KeyInvest: Luftfahrt – Ordentlich aufgestellt/Amazon.com – Big Business
09:36 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
08:34 Batterieinnovation könnte Abhängigkeit von kritischer Rohstoffbeschaffung reduzieren
08:00 Wall Street Live mit @TimSchaeferMedia – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
29.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
28.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ArcelorMittal
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'285.72 19.36 SSQMDU
Short 11'520.30 13.64 IQSSMU
Short 11'929.44 8.96 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'850.88 30.11.2023 14:37:36
Long 10'395.48 19.54 SSOMSU
Long 10'173.63 13.90 T9SSMU
Long 9'735.49 8.96 SSGM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie gewinnt: Richemont kommentiert Bericht über mögliches Going Private von Farfetch
ABB-Aktie profitiert: ABB schraubt die langfristigen Wachstumsprognosen hoch - Steigende Dividende geplant
UBS-Aktie nach der CS-Übernahme: Darum ist die Grossbank laut UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti nicht "too big to fail"
"The Big Short"-Investor macht Tabula rasa: So hat Michael Burry im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
ams-OSRAM-Aktie unter Druck: ams-OSRAM-CEO will finanzielle Basis für langfristigen Erfolg legen
Fundstrat-Experte prognostiziert neues Allzeithoch bei Gold: Goldpreis könnte bis auf 2'500 US-Dollar steigen
SIGNA-Aktie: Insolvenzantrag von SIGNA Holding beim Handelsgericht Wien eingereicht
Goldpreis: Altes Rekordhoch in Reichweite
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Mittwochnachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
Kuros-Aktie springt an: FDA erteilt Kuros für MagnetOs eine weitere Zulassung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit